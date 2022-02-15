Govero continues playoff magic as De Smet blanks Kirkwood

CHESTERFIELD – De Smet goalie Brady Govero is hard to miss on the ice with his robin’s egg blue pads.

But lately his play has been more eye-catching than his gear.

Govero made 26 saves to lead De Smet to a 4-0 win over Kirkwood in Game 2 of their Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup quarterfinal series at the Maryville University Hockey Center on Tuesday night.

“I can’t take all the credit,” Govero said. “I've got to give it to my ‘D.’ It's kind of easy when they keep them to the outside and it's just routine saves all day.”

De Smet (14-5-3), the No. 4 seed, advanced to the semifinals where it will face No. 1 CBC. Game 1 will be Friday, Feb. 25 at the Centene Community Ice Center with a start time yet to be determined.

It was the second consecutive shutout for Govero, who made 20 saves in the Spartans’ 4-0 win over the Pioneers in Game 1 of the series on Saturday. Govero had two shutouts in 12 regular season games.

“He's hitting where he needs to be right now and at the right time,” De Smet coach Christopher Durso said. “There's been times where he's let up a bad goal here and there during the season, but he didn't do it at all here in the playoffs so far.”

Thomas Ruder scored twice and had an assist. Anthony Conti and JD Duenwald also scored for De Smet.

Govero set the tone early in the first, turning away six shots on a Kirkwood power play.

“It definitely got me into the game quick,” Govero said. “It definitely warmed me up pretty fast. I just got to play my part and the rest is on the team.”

Ruder gave De Smet the lead on a breakaway goal set up by a perfect stretch pass from Jacob Schneiderman with 2 minutes, 42 seconds left in the opening period.

“We started being physical with them,” Ruder sad. “We started getting a lot more shots on net. Their goalie is a good goalie and we had to get traffic in front of him.”

Branson Appelman made 22 saves for Kirkwood (10-8-4).

Appelman kept the Spartans at bay as De Smet’s forecheck tilted the ice in their favor during the last half of the opening frame and he robbed De Smet’s Nicholas Salthouse on two separate chances early in the second period.

“It's really a race to the first goal,” Kirkwood coach Mark Fischer said. “You can get that first goal, it gives you the oomph to play the game out and win the game.”

The Spartans finally added to their lead with Conti’s goal to make it 2-0 with 6:22 left in the middle stanza. Ruder set it up, showing patience with the puck behind the Kirkwood net before finding Conti wide open for a point blank one-timer.

“It's been a team game,” Ruder said. “Everybody's been working together up one through four lines.”

Duenwald’s goal 31 seconds into the third period gave De Smet a 3-0 lead and put Kirkwood, which was in a must-win situation, into a big hole. Ruder added an empty netter to cap the scoring.

“Give a ton of credit to their goalie,” Fischer said. “Not one time throughout the series did he look like he was panicked or under duress. Very calm and made every save.”

De Smet went 0-1-1 against CBC (18-2-2) in the regular season. The Cadets swept Fox in their quarterfinal series.

“If you want to win a championship, you got to beat the best teams, right?” Durso said. “We're going to have to have our best effort against them. It'll be a really good hockey game, a really good series. The team that makes the fewest mistakes will be the one that wins.”