High school esports teams take the big stage at Gateway Legends Invitational

Kyle "Ferdelance" Metzger figured nerves would overcome him when he slipped the headphones over his ears.

The 2021 Fox High graduate was anticipating battling his fried nerves as he saw the crowd build behind his screen.

It was only natural for the former Warrior and Missouri Baptist esports player since it was his first time playing in front of a crowd.

"I was worried that there would be a lot of nerves and I'd be scared," Metzger said.

As soon as he heard the familiar announcer voice for League of Legends and the calls of his teammates, Metzger was right at home and everything else faded to the background.

"It was more of an adrenaline rush than anything else," Metzger said. "Once you're in the game, you're in a zone, so you don't notice much else."

Fox's esports team squared off Friday against Parkway North in the second annual Gateway Legends Invitational at Ballpark Village as a kickoff to Fair St. Louis.

It's the first time high schools were invited to the event, which was strictly for college programs last year.

"Sometime in December or January, Dan (Clerke) reached out and said he wants to do high schools at Gateway Legends," said Tony Gragnani, Missouri Scholastic Esports Federation president. "We're all about having our students getting these types of experiences. For Maryville, the St. Louis Fair, to take the time and resources and thought to give the students an opportunity to play in front of their friends and family, it just means a ton to the students."

Fox and Parkway North were two of nine high school teams taking part this year. Hickman, Francis Howell Central, Blue Springs, Parkway West, Rock Bridge, St. Louis University High and Lee's Summit West all descended upon Ballpark Village for the weekend.

"I love things like this," Blue Springs' Kou "CrazyFrogAK47" Yong said. "Playing teams that you have before and seeing them in person, it's really different vibe. It's really exciting."

Despite the pre-game jitters, Metzger said he felt charged every minute he was on the stage. Every spectacular play he saw on his screen was magnified on the big screen to the fans and despite the noise-canceling headphones, he heard them.

And loved every second of it.

"I hear everything to be honest, it wasn't very noise canceling," Metzger said. "It was nice to hear the people cheer for the plays we did."

Metzger, despite having graduated in 2021, was allowed to play with his former high school team after a member of the Fox esports team was out of the country for the event.

From a player experiencing the big stage for the first time to a coach who had some experience as a player on the stage, Parkway North coach Luke "Wuri" Wuri said he got more of a rush as a coach than he ever did as a player.

"It's so much more rewarding to help the kids reach their goals," Wuri said.

Fox advanced to the quarterfinal round with a 2-0 defeat of Parkway North before falling 2-0 to No. 1 seed Hickman.

In the other three quarterfinal games, Blue Springs defeated Francis Howell Central 2-0; SLUH advanced past Lee's Summit West 2-1; and Parkway West edged out Rock Bridge 2-1.

Parkway West and SLUH will take their turns on the big stage on Saturday at 9 a.m. while Hickman and Blue Springs will follow before the winners will face off in the title game at 2 p.m.

"The most important thing today is that the parents get to come out, contextualize what their kids are doing," Maryville esports director Daniel Clerke said. "I want this area to be what Minnesota is to hockey in high school. That's the end goal and part of the reason why we're building that arena on our campus. I want to be able to sell out a championship and that starts with parental literacy."

After seeing the positive returns, Clerke has every intention of bringing the high schools back next year.

