Highland coach Cunningham eager for return after kidney transplant surgery

“It’s been really fun with Coach Best. He’s doing a great job filling in and the team hasn’t missed a beat,” Bulldogs junior Cade Altadonna said. “But we’re all pretty excited about getting Coach Cunningham back, too. It will get us back to our normal ways. We’ve all been praying for him and hoping for the best.”

It’s been quite a journey for Cunningham, who was hired in 2019. Cunningham was hit with COVID-19 in 2019. Already battling a compromised kidney, the virus sent him into dialysis three days a week, four hours at a time.

Cunningham needed a new kidney. It came from a first cousin, Tanya Woods.

“The doctors said I couldn’t have had a better match,” Cunningham said. “(Woods) told me I was getting a real good kidney, and they confirmed that.”

There were anxious times for Cunningham during dialysis, before and even after he learned in January 2021 that Woods’ kidney was a match. He said he occasionally became impatient during the process, although he did his level best to maintain regular activities.

Cunningham went to his job at CEO Academy in Troy, managed his disc jockey business, attended his son’s and daughter’s games and even mowed his lawn.