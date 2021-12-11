Appelman posts second shutout as Kirkwood blanks Francis Howell

KIRKWOOD — Branson Appelman knew that it would have been easy to let his thoughts drift.

Standing in his own net, the Kirkwood sophomore goalie had plenty of time to think about anything other than hockey.

But the backstop never got distracted from his task at hand.

"Any time you have a goalie that hasn't been engaged throughout the game, it can be a little worrisome, but he finds ways to stay in the game mentality," Kirkwood coach Mark Fischer said. "It paid off in the end."

Even facing a 6-on-4, Appelman's defensive wall never fell as Kirkwood shutout Francis Howell 1-0 on Saturday evening at Kirkwood Ice Arena.

"Even when you get that long period of time without a shot, you have to stay focused and I believed I was able to do that tonight," Appelman said.

Kirkwood (6-2-2) is off to its best start to a season since the 2013-14 season.

"It feels good," Fischer said. "A lot of work left in the season and a lot of work to do as far as gelling as a team. We're a little bit of a ways away but I'm optimistic that we'll be in the right spot come playoff time."