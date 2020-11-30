Austin Meers, senior, Duchesne

A 5-foot-11 forward, Meers had 25 goals and 21 assists in leading the Pioneers to their first Mid-States Club Hockey Association Wickenheiser Cup championship. He provided five game-winning goals and an assist on the game-winning goal in the Wickenheiser Cup final. With an active stick, Meers will take on a bigger role in the penalty kill as the Pioneers seek to make their third successive trip to Enterprise Center.
