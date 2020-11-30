 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Austin Meers, senior, Duchesne
0 comments

Austin Meers, senior, Duchesne

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year
Austin Meers, Duchesne

Austin Meers, Duchesne hockey

A 5-foot-11 forward, Meers had 25 goals and 21 assists in leading the Pioneers to their first Mid-States Club Hockey Association Wickenheiser Cup championship. He provided five game-winning goals and an assist on the game-winning goal in the Wickenheiser Cup final. With an active stick, Meers will take on a bigger role in the penalty kill as the Pioneers seek to make their third successive trip to Enterprise Center.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports