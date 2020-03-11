Begley's hat trick lifts Duchesne past Oakville in Wickenheiser Cup final

Trevor Begley saw a hole and hit it Wednesday, lifting Duchesne to a 3-1 victory against Oakville in the Mid-States Club Hockey Association Wickenheiser Cup final at Enterprise Center.
Begley’s power-play goal with 1 minute and 40 seconds in the third period snapped a 1-1 tie. He added an empty-netter with 10 seconds left to complete his first three-goal game of the season as Duchesne won its first Wickenheiser Cup in four tries.
“As a kid I would come here and watch all the other games,” said Begley, the game's MVP. “It's been a dream come true.”
Begley’s tiebreaker came from the bottom of the right circle.
The puck found the upper corner of the net with little room to spare.
“I saw I had a hole,” Begley said. “I had to shoot. I didn't know what else to do with it.”
Duchesne goalie Jack Boschert came up with several big saves as Oakville brought an extra attacker, before Begley struck again with the third and icing goal.
“I just tried to stay calm and play for the team,” Boschert said. "I just try and put everything out there for the team. They do everything for me so I wanted to do something for them.”
Boschert made 23 saves for Duchesne (19-7-3). Austin Meers and Troy Haeffner each had a pair of assists.
Justin Skaggs scored and Chase Christopher made 21 saves for Oakville (11-16-2).
Begley gave Duchesne a 1-0 lead with 5:55 left in the first period. Derek Cagle set it up by winning the puck from two Oakville defenders along the boards and fed Begley, who slipped a quick wrist shot under Christopher’s right pad.
“We rely heavily on Trevor,” Duchesne coach Joe Rupp said. “He's a fast, skilled player and for him to find three tonight was not too shocking for us.”
Boschert made the lead stand for the Pioneers, coming up with four saves during a prolonged 5-on-3 advantage for the Tigers.
“He’s been good all year,” Begley said of Boschert. “We expect nothing less from him. We love him.”
Both goalies shined in a scoreless second period.
Christopher made several tough saves during a Duchesne power play, including a stop on a quality chance for Meers.
Later, Christopher stopped a 2-on-1 for Duchesne, which allowed Oakville to break the other way only to have Boschert come up with a heads-up poke check to thwart a Jack Huffman chance.
Skaggs evened the game with 10:28 left in the third by pounding in a loose puck in the crease.
“Extremely proud of our boys, we had an extremely hard season,” Oakville coach Phil Jacquot said. “It's all about the guys in that locker room.”