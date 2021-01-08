Big second period helps Summit top Lindbergh, extend unbeaten streak to six

FENTON — Summit’s hockey team rallied behind its captain and then rallied against Lindbergh.
Falcons captain Zachary Martin got a major and a game misconduct in the second period in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Suburban Division game Friday at Fenton Forum.
Martin's teammates got to work, scoring five successive goals to erase an early deficit en route to a 7-4 win.
“The captain got kicked out,” Summit coach Justin Maroon said. “He’s a leader and the kids follow behind him.”
Salvatore Cerrato and Justin Massara each had two goals and an assist for Summit (9-2-1). Tyler Catalano, Aidan Streb and Wyatt Hill also scored, and Aiden Bosek made 23 saves.
“We just had the mentality of next man up,” Massara said. “Somebody's got to take that spot.”
Summit extended its unbeaten streak to six games (5-0-1)
Zachary Foerstel had two goals and two assists and Jake Williams had two goals and an assist for Lindbergh (3-5). Andrew Yocum made 22 saves.
Cerrato started the Summit comeback with an unassisted goal with 3:35 left in the first. The tally came just a few minutes after Yocum robbed Cerrato on a strong rush towards the Flyers net.
“We just needed to get pucks in because we were just getting hemmed in all the time,” Cerrato said. “Finally, I came in and scored and after that we started, we started rolling.”
The Falcons built on that advantage with four unanswered goals in the second period.
Massara’s power play goal 31 seconds into the frame, off a perfect pass by Joseph Becker from behind the Lindbergh net, evened the game at 2-2.
“Once that first one went in, the floodgates opened and we were buzzing,” Massara said.
Catalano’s power play goal gave Summit a 3-2 lead with 6:52 left in the second. Catalano’s laser from the left circle chimed off the post before hitting the back of the net.
Cerrato continued Summit’s surge, scoring on a 4-on-3 power play with 3:49 left in the second. It was his eighth goal, and second with the man advantage, this season.
“We had to lock up our defense,” Cerrato said. “Eventually we started getting in on the forecheck and getting pucks deep.”
Streb’s goal with just nine seconds left capped a dominant second period for Summit, giving the Falcons a 5-2 advantage.
Williams’ second goal of the game with 6:26 left in the third period got Lindbergh within two, but any momentum was short-lived as Massara answered 20 seconds later to restore Summit’s three-goal lead.
Hill added his first of the season 70 seconds later.
Foerstel capped the scoring for the Flyers late in the third.
“Too many selfish penalties,” Lindbergh coach Dave Freeman said.
Williams and Foerstel combined to give the Flyers a fast start.
Williams got it going just 45 seconds into the game by poking in the rebound off a Foerstel shot to give Lindbergh the lead.
A booming slap shot from Foerstel that rang off the post before going into the net made it 2-0 Lindbergh at 5:56 of the first. Williams and Jake Lange got the assists.
“In this league, it all comes down to the playoffs, nothing else matters,” Freeman said. “In my mind, these games are all warmups for the playoffs.”