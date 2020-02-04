Boccardi brothers lead Vianney past Francis Howell, into quarterfinals

WEBSTER GROVES — The Boccardi brothers made sure they got a few more games on the ice together.
Senior Joey Boccardi scored twice and had three assists and sophomore Gianluca Boccardi scored the eventual game-winner and also had an assist as Vianney beat Francis Howell 8-1 in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup Preliminary Round game at Webster Ice Rink on Tuesday night.
“Obviously we want to get to state this year,” Joey Boccardi said. “We haven’t made it there yet, but it’s cool to be playing with my brother and it’s cool that he’s helping me out on the ice.”
Vianney, the No. 2 seed, needed a win or a tie against Howell to advance to the quarterfinals. A loss would have advanced the No. 11 seed Vikings instead.
“All through grade school I’ve thought about playing with my brother,” Gianluca Boccardi said. “Now that I’ve had the chance it’s been a lot of fun.”
Timothy Pazdernik scored twice and had an assist, Alex Fendler scored and had a helper, and Joseph Schulze and Cameron Beck also scored for Vianney (15-6-1). Nicholas Niemeier made 16 saves.
Ethan Ormson scored for Howell (15-6-1) and Stephen Tiemeyer made 29 saves.
“Our goal was to make it in the Challenge Cup,” Howell coach Larry Bumb said. “It’s the first time in 10 years that Howell has made it to the Challenge Cup so I’m proud of that.”
Vianney took control with a dominating stretch starting late in the first period and into the second.
Schulze gave Vianney a 1-0 lead as his quick wrister from the right circle snuck inside the near post with 14.2 seconds left in the first.
Schulze almost doubled the lead at the first period buzzer as his blast from the point found the back of the net, but after a discussion the referees ruled the puck crossed the goal line after the buzzer.
“I thought we caught a break right at the buzzer,” Bumb said. “I thought that goal could have gone either way and I thought that would boost us up not going down 2-0. It just didn’t seem to happen. It took a lot of out of us giving up that late goal.”
The Griffins had several quality chances before the late flurry. Tiemeyer got his pad over to rob Beck in the game’s opening seconds and Vianney’s Carter Eifert hit the post with about five minutes left in the first.
Vianney carried the momentum of the late goal into the second period, outshooting Howell 11-1 to start the period and scoring three unanswered goals during that span.
Gianluca Boccardi made it 2-0 Vianney at 3:08 of the second, going top shelf on a perfect feed from Pazdernik. The goal came after several shifts of sustained pressure in the Vikings’ zone.
“It’s a good play all around,” Gianluca Boccardi said. “I thought we were just getting pucks deep, playing the body and it ended up in a goal.”
Fendler continued the Griffins’ surge with a power play goal at 4:53 and Joey Boccardi skated end to end before netting his fifth goal of the season to make it 4-0 at 5:36.
“It’s a fun game out there, just playing getting a lot of points,” Joey Boccardi said. “I don’t get to do that very often (as a defenseman) so games like this are fun.”
Ormson gave Howell some life by capitalizing on a breakaway with 5:43 left in the second to cut the deficit to 4-1. The break was created by an Isaac Poisson pass.
The Vikings had a chance to build on the goal with a power play a minute later, but Joey Boccardi’s short-handed goal with 3:43 left restored Vianney’s four-goal lead and tilted the ice back to the Griffin’s favor.
“They are just good, hard-working and Vianney guys all the way through,” Vianney coach Brian McGlynn said of the Boccardi brothers. “They pretty much ooze Vianney.”
Niemeier made the lead stand with several quality saves in the third period before Pazdernik scored a pair and Beck added another in the game’s closing minutes.
The Griffins will get No. 10 seed Priory (17-3-1) in a best of three quarterfinals series.
“We’ve got another team that won their division,” McGlynn said. “We’ve got to be up to the challenge.”