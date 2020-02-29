Boccardi's shootout goal lifts Vianney over Lafayette in Challenge Cup semi

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Before he took the biggest penalty shot of his life, Vianney’s Gianluca Boccardi got some advice from a trusted source.
The sophomore’s big brother, senior Joey Boccardi, already took a penalty shot for the Golden Griffins during the winner-take-all shootout against Lafayette in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup semifinal series on Saturday at Centene Center Ice Center. He was more than happy to supply a scouting report to Gianluca before he wrapped up the sixth round.
“He told me that he was coming out too far,” Gianluca said. “I had to fake it and go upstairs.”
Big brother knew best and little brother executed it perfectly.
Gianluca Boccardi’s goal ended a six-round shootout after a scoreless 10-minute mini-game and a scoreless 5-minute sudden death period, lifting Vianney to a 1-0 win and into its first championship game appearance since 1995.
“We knew we were up against a tough hockey team, a tough goaltender and some really strong guys,” Vianney coach Brian McGlynn said. “We threw everything we could at them and I hate to see it come down to that, but that’s the way it goes.
The Golden Griffins (20-8-1) will play either CBC or Kirkwood for the title on March 11 at Enterprise Center.
Timothy Pazdernik scored for Vianney in the first round of the shootout before Lafayette’s Justin Sprague evened it in the third round. The Lancers (14-12-3) took the lead on a Shane Robinson goal in round four until Henry Vest evened it for Vianney in the fifth round.
Vianney goalie Nicholas Niemeier came up with big saves in rounds five and six to give Gianluca Boccardi a chance.
“I was just trying to keep the puck out of the net,” Niemeier said. “Do my job and let my team do the rest.”
The extra hockey was made necessary due to Vianney’s 3-1 win in Game 2, which evened the series at a game apiece.
Joseph Peters scored twice and Joey Boccardi also scored for Vianney. Niemeier made 23 saves to notch his fifth shutout of the season and third in the playoffs.
Konner Canova made 26 saves for Lafayette.
Niemeier gave the Griffins an early lift in regulation with a pair of saves. He stopped a slap shot by Lafayette’s Jack Thomas and a one-timer from the slot by Sprague.
Vianney capitalized on the latter stop, scoring 11 seconds later on Joey Boccardi’s unassisted goal. Boccardi made a nice move to gain entry into the Lancers’ zone and his shot clanged off the post. The referee initially waved off the goal but changed his call after the puck went off the post and off Canova before crossing the goal line to give the Griffins a 1-0 lead with 6 minutes, 8 seconds left in the first period.
Peters doubled the advantage at the 3:42 mark of the second after his slap shot from the left point deflected off of a Lafayette defenseman and into the net.
It was Peters’ first goal of the season.
“You just need to keep everybody calm and not get too riled up,” Gianluca Boccardi said. “We knew we had to win the first game. At the end we started to play for the shootout.”
Niemeier did the rest, making several tough stops during several Lafayette power plays, including a prolonged 5-on-3 advantage.
But his best stop came early in the third on Lafayette’s Davis Rigg, who suddenly found himself all alone in front of the Vianney net with a short-handed chance that threatened to flip the momentum towards the Lancers’ favor.
“He played phenomenal,” McGlynn said. “The only way to beat a good goaltender is to have a better one. He was the better one tonight.”
Peters’ empty-netter with 1:12 left sent the series to a mini-game that proved fruitless for both sides before Gianluca Boccardi's shootout heroics.
“I’m glad it went it,” McGlynn said. “If it was an icing I would be pretty perturbed.”