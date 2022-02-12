Boccardis lead Vianney over Chaminade, into Challenge Cup semifinals

AFFTON — Vincent and Gianluca “Duke” Boccardi emptied the tank Friday.

The Vianney High cousins, who combined for three goals, put on a dazzling display of offensive prowess and marksmanship en route to eliminating Chaminade with a 5-3 victory during Game 2 of the teams’ Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup quarterfinal series at Affton Ice Rink.

“We have a team full of veterans,” Vianney assistant coach Joe Cero said. “A lot of them have been (here) before, and the biggest thing was sticking to your game and the little things — know your assignments, faceoffs, watching the turnovers and capitalizing when we have the chance and taking care of the defensive zone.”

Vianney will face either Saint Louis U. High or Francis Howell in the semifinals, scheduled for Feb. 25-26 at Centene Community Ice Center.

After defending an early onslaught of forechecking and physicality from a youthful Chaminade club, Vianney flexed its lethal offense. Kenneth Henning pumped in the game’s first goal to give the Griffins a 1-0 lead with 9 minutes and 27 seconds remaining in the period. The senior forward blasted a one-timer from Devon Hobson for the goal.

After Chaminade answered just over one minute later, the Boccardi cousins took over for Vianney.

Vincent Boccardi knocked in his own rebound to make it 2-1 with just over five minutes left in the first. In the waning minutes, Gianluca Boccardi knocked in a rebound of his own to hand the Griffins a 3-1 advantage. He also posted an assist.

“First one got a lot of momentum for our team,” said Vincent Boccardi, who finished with two goals and an assist. “We started playing really well after that.”

Despite 11 freshmen on its roster, Chaminade hung in the game in the second. Vianney had a pair of power-plays in the frame, but the Red Devils held their own and kept it a two-goal game.

Chaminade cut the deficit to 3-2 after freshman William Pellinger roofed a backhander past Vianney goaltender Isaac Mejia Troop with 4:48 left in the second period. Mejia Troop stopped 22 of 25 shots.

The Griffins answered less than one minute later. Vincent Boccardi curled a shot into the back of the net from the right side to give Vianney a 4-2 edge.

“They have 11 elite hockey players over there. It’s a roster stacked with them,” Chaminade coach Joe Watson said. “You’re constantly chasing. It’s hard to dictate (the pace of the game) against them. That’s why we have to play more physical.”

Red Devils goalie Luka Myller made 15 saves on the night.

A series of fisticuffs and scrums played out during a feisty third period. At one point, the teams were playing three-on-three and Chaminade got back within a goal when Benjamin Kremer scored to make it 4-3 with 2:30 left in regulation.

Kremer finished with two assists, while Jackson Machon, Andrew Clark, Andrew Behan and Alex Rogers had one assist apiece for Chaminade.

Henry Vest, who finished with two assists, scored an empty-net goal with 53 seconds left to seal the game for Vianney. Quinn Adamec, John Dapron and Devon Hobson had one assist each for the Griffins.

