Jared Bratton didn’t hesitate.
The Fox High forward scored with 5 seconds left in the third period to lift the Warriors into a dramatic 3-3 tie with Ladue in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game on Monday at the Kennedy Ice Rink.
Bratton’s seventh goal of the season came on a set play off a faceoff deep in the Ladue zone.
“Clayton Liefeld made a great play, had a toe-drag and passed it to me wide and I finally got short side,” Bratton said. “I’ve been trying to get that all year and finally got it.”
Bratton’s goal capped a late rally by the Warriors, who trailed 3-1 midway through the final frame.
Daniel Walters got it started with a power play goal to cut Ladue’s lead to 3-2 with 5 minutes, 4 seconds left in the third.
Fox coach Jake Young was happy with the outcome although he would have rather his team not needed the comeback.
“At the start we were slow,” Young said. “In the third period we finally pushed and saw that we can play with any team.”
Mitchell Westbrook also scored for Fox (4-7-1), Liefeld and Gavin Radle each had two assists. Kyle Turner made 29 saves.
Michael Gakhutishvili, Ryan McKenzie and Jake Morgan scored for Ladue (6-1-1). Dylan Stern had a pair of assists and Maksim Bely made 21 saves.
“It’s always tough giving up a goal in the last five seconds of the game, but it’s a well fought game,” Ladue assistant coach Shannon Lewandoski said. “I thought both teams battled well and it’s something we learn from and move on.”
Morgan’s second goal of the season gave Ladue a 1-0 lead just 3:16 seconds into the contest. Julian Scheer got the assist for his first point of the season.
Bely made a couple of good saves as Ladue killed off back-to-back penalties.
Ladue’s Patrick Brown had a short-handed breakaway during the penalty kill, but Fox’s Charles Hegger hustled back with a strong back-check to foil the attempt.
Moments later, Hegger got a major and game misconduct for charging after a collision with McKenzie to put the Warriors on a prolonged penalty kill.
But Turner stepped up for Fox, stopping 16 of the 17 shots he faced in the opening period including five on the penalty kill.
“Kyle stood on his head, especially the first two periods when we couldn’t do anything in our own zone,” Young said. “It could have easily been a five or six goal game at that point, but he kept it close.”
McKenzie gave Ladue a 2-0 lead with 4:03 left in the second period, scoring on a quick wrist shot after receiving a perfect feed from Dylan Stern.
“We had our lines rolling,” Lewandoski said. “Everybody chipped in and played their part.”
Westbrook’s breakaway goal early in the third period gave Fox life. After getting the puck in the clear at center ice, he launched a rocket into the upper right corner to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Gakhutishvili’s power play goal with a two-man advantage midway through the third period gave Ladue a 3-1 cushion. Gakhutishvili tucked in a loose puck amid a scramble in front of the net for his team-leading seventh goal of the season.
“I was just creeping into the net watching the play go on and the puck just squirted out to me and I just tapped it in,” Gakhutishvili said.
Fox hopes to build on the comeback.
“I think we bounced back,” Bratton said. “We had a rough start, but at the end of the game we came together as a team and we did what we had to do.”