MARYLAND HEIGHTS — St. Louis U. High senior Curtis Bruen earned neighborhood bragging rights Friday night.

Bruen, who lives in Kirkwood, snapped a scoreless tie in the third to lift SLUH to a 3-0 win over the Pioneers in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup semifinal game at the Centene Community Ice Center on Friday night.

“I know all those faces,” Bruen said. “It's unbelievable. I mean, I've been I see all those parents in the stands that I've grown up with, all these kids I've grown up with, and for me to bury them when they all made fun of me for going to SLUH. ‘Oh, you shouldn't have done that. You should have gone to Kirkwood.’ Here I am putting in that game winning goal and it feels great.”

Bruen roofed a wrist shot off a Dean Lyon feed 6 minutes into the third. An offensive defenseman, it was his first high school goal since November 20, 2021.

“Believe me, I knew,” Bruen said. “I've been on a dry spell. I play on my club team, and I score plenty, but on my SLUH team, I'm in a different role.”

SLUH coach Steve Walters was happy to see Bruen get rewarded.

“He's been a leader on our team all year long,” Walters said. “He's an offensive defenseman, makes a lot of plays happen, and it's really fun to see him score, especially growing up in Kirkwood playing Kirkwood hockey. This means a lot to him.”

Kai Duncan added a pair of goals late in the third for the Jr. Billikens.

“We just had to get pucks in deep, work hard,” Duncan said. “Had to work for the outcome.”

Maxsim Bely made 16 saves for SLUH (17-5-5), earning his sixth shutout this season and second in the playoffs.

“I told him that was just a 60 pound weight lifted off my chest,” Bely said of Bruen’s goal. “I was just watching back there wondering when they're going to put one in, because we obviously had so many chances, but then he puts one in and that was that was huge for us.”

SLUH advanced to the Challenge Cup championship game where it will have a chance to win its second straight championship on Friday, March 3, at Centene at 8:30 p.m.

Branson Appelman made 15 saves for Kirkwood (19-5-3), who still have life with the new double elimination bracket that was introduced this season for the Challenge Cup. The Pioneers will play De Smet (19-7-2) in a semifinal Saturday at Centene at 9:20 p.m. with the winner of that game advancing to play SLUH in the championship.

“Given the format that we're playing in, it's literally we walked in the locker room and it control-alt-delete,” Kirkwood coach Mark Fischer said. “It's a whole new beast tomorrow night. And you have to treat each game as its own separate entity. So, we got the opportunity, luckily, to do it again tomorrow and hopefully we come out the right way.”

Both goalies were sharp in a scoreless first, turning away high danger opportunities and a power play for each side.

Each team nearly dented the scoreboard in the first two minutes of the second period. Appelman had to make a sprawling save to deny SLUH on an empty net opportunity, and Bely erased a Kirkwood chance off a turnover with a pad save.

Appelman came up big again late in the second getting over to stop SLUH’s Tyler Woodcook on a 2-on-1 break with Henry Serafin.

“SLUH was just a step ahead,” Fischer said. “They had a little bit quicker feet than us tonight. We didn't get a ton of zone time.”

Not to be outdone, Bely stoned Kirkwood’s Benjamin Cameron two quick shots off an odd man rush a couple minutes later.

“My biggest key was that I've been here a couple times,” said Bely, who helped lead SLUH to the title last year. “Really experience comes with age and I feel like I sort of created like a force field around myself and I didn't let anything penetrate it.”

Mid-States Challenge Cup semifinal: SLUH 3, Kirkwood 0