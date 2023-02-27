Lafayette senior goaltender Konner Canova was waiting for redemption in a penalty shot scenario for almost four years.

Canova didn’t waste his opportunity when it came back around as the Lancers’ season hung in the balance Saturday afternoon.

“Just stay calm,” Canova said. “I’ve been in that situation before my freshman year against Vianney in the Challenge Cup. I didn’t want a repeat of losing so I just stayed calm, make sure I’m on top of my angles, watching everything, watching the eyes.”

Canova stopped five of six penalty shots and Kyle Kraft’s goal in the sixth round lifted Lafayette past Oakville in a Wickenheiser Cup semifinal at Centene Community Ice Center.

Lafayette (8-17-4) advanced to play Fort Zumwalt West (20-4-4) in the Wickenheiser Cup final at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Centene.

“It’s exciting, but sometimes I’m like, 'Man, this is insane,’ ” Canova said. “But it’s good to pull it off for the boys.”

Canova is a main reason Lafayette is still playing.

Canova turned away 36 shots in the Lancers’ Game 1 win over Oakville in the semifinal series. He stopped 24 more in a Game 2 loss and the Lancers were outshot 10-1 in the minigame and five minute sudden win period that immediately followed, plus the penalty shots.

All of that work came in an 18-hour timeframe.

“We always feel confident with Konner in goal,” Lafayette coach Jim Carrico said. “We thought we had an advantage if we could get to shootouts. We were trying to hold on. Oakville was all over us. They played a heck of a series. They dominated us in the minigame and we were hoping Konner could bail us out in a shootout.”

That’s exactly what Canova did, turning away quality opportunity after quality opportunity.

“He played unreal,” Kraft said. “He is just a major part of the team and we’ve got to rely on him. He played his role perfectly.”

Mid-States shootouts are broken up in rounds of three. Lafayette took the lead with a Greyson Eble goal in the second round, but Oakville stayed alive with a Charles Lewis goal in the third round.

Kraft didn’t hesitate in the sixth round, going upper corner on the stick side.

“I was talking to my coach beforehand and he just told me to shoot it and trust myself,” Kraft said. “The blocker was open so I just went for it.”

Canova’s stop on Oakville’s next attempt ended the marathon contest and kept Lafayette’s improbable run alive.

The Lancers struggled in the regular season playing in the ultra-competitive Municipal Conference. They entered the Wickenheiser Cup as the No. 8 seed.

“Everyone counted us out if you will,” Carrico said. “We played in the top division. It was rough for us for a couple of months, but we knew we had a chance in the Wick. And with Konner Canova in goal, he’s been out brick wall for four years and (Saturday) was no different.”

Canova has sparked the run, starting with a 26 save performance in a 1-0 shutout of top-seeded Parkway West.

Canova is 4-2 with a .922 save percentage during the run.

“I’m a four-year veteran on varsity and I think just all the boys believe in me,” Canova said. “They know I can pull through if it depends on me. So, they all trust me and I think that’s big. I always like to hype them up and keep them in the game.”

It is rare to see goalies sporting a captain’s letter on their sweater, but Canova wears his “C” proudly.

Carrico said naming Canova as captain was a no-brainer.

“When you have a goalie like Konner, or a QB, or an ace pitcher, it always makes it easy on you as a coach,” Carrico said. “You can do some things you normally can’t do.”

Canova knew this season would be a struggle. Lafayette lacked the number of Triple-A players it has had in the recent past and the schedule was unforgiving.

But Canova embraced the struggle.

“Going into the season, I knew I was going to get shelled, but I looked forward to it,” Canova said. “It was a chance to improve my game and now it’s paying off.”

Canova fell in love with the goalie position after watching Brian Elliott at his first Blues game.

“I thought it looked cool,” Canova said. “I always wanted to be a goalie and in baseball I was a catcher, so it was just kind of second nature.”

The 5-foot-10 netminder styles his game after Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros.

“I like his style,” Canova said. “That’s where I got the yellow pads from. He’s like me. He’s a short goalie.”

Carrico has coached Canova since he was a 9-year-old at Chesterfield. He also coached Canova’s older brother, Kamren, who was a defenseman for the Lancers.

He has watched Canova emerge as one of the area’s top goalies.

“Just maturing and getting bigger,” Carrico said. “Everyone likes the 6-foot-5 goalie. Konner is not 6-5, but he plays like he’s 6-5. I don’t want to face him because if he’s on, he’s on.”

Lafayette will need him to be on if it is going to bring home its third Wickenheiser Cup title and first since 2019.

The Lancers lost in the Wickenheiser final last year to Priory after a similar emotional win over Summit in the semifinals. Even though Lafayette beat Fort Zumwalt West 5-1 on January 26, Canova wants to make sure nothing is taken for granted.

“I think last year we kind of got ahead of ourselves,” Canova said. “We won that big game against Summit and we thought we could just show up to the rink and win it. So, I’m going to make sure the boys know that it’s not over. There’s no participation trophies. We want some hardware.”