Carosello notches a hat trick as CBC's offense continues to roll against Francis Howell

“He plays a 200-foot game,” John Jost said of Carosello. “You see him come down low, he wins the puck, gets it back up ice and then he gets rewarded on the other end because he plays the game the right way.”

Jack Solomon made 15 saves for CBC and he even tried to get in on the scoring, starting the Matthew Jost scoring sequence with a strong outlet pass. Though he wasn’t officially awarded an assist, he was instrumental in the tally.

“That’s the ultimate goal (for a goalie) is to get an assist or a goal,” Solomon said.

Though not tested early, Solomon hade several tough saves as Howell tried to find some momentum.

“It could have been closer and he's been terrific for us all year,” John Jost said. “Tonight, we let him out to dry a little bit. We got to clean up our own end. We're kind of swiping at pucks and not making contact and those are things we got to clean up and we will. We'll get there.”

Wind, a senior captain, knows the goals are nice, but if CBC is to repeat as Challenge Cup champion, he knows he and his teammates must heed his coach’s words.