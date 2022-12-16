Catalano provides the offense, comedic relief, as Summit beats Oakville

AFFTON — Summit forward Brandon Catalano has a sense of humor to go with his scoring touch.

After a teammate drew a minor penalty along with a game misconduct in the second period as the Falcons took on Oakville in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Suburban Division game, Catalano was heard telling the referee he needed to get on the scoresheet by serving the penalty.

The remark was met with a chuckle as Catalano already had a part in Summit’s first three goals in the game. And with the comedian as the catalyst, Summit pulled out a 6-3 win at the Affton Ice Rink.

“I got that joke from my coach (Justin Maroon), so that's good credit to him,” Catalano said.

Catalano finished with a goal and five assists to lead Summit to a 6-3 win on Friday night at the Affton Ice Rink.

Carter Warren and Wyatt Schneider each scored twice and Colin Markotay also scored for Summit (5-6). Brody Johnston made 28 saves.

Grant Bader and Charles Lewis each had a goal and two assists and Brady Cook had a goal and an assist for Oakville (5-4-4). Jack Rogers made 34 saves.

Each goalie took turns making tough saves to start the game.

Johnston turned away two point-blank chances for Oakville in the opening minute and Rogers made several sprawling saves during Summit flurries in front of the net.

Summit finally dented the scoreboard with two quick goals.

Schneider gave the Falcons the lead with his fifth goal of the season with 5:15 left in the first period and Catalano made it 2-0 just 59 seconds later using his speed to get behind the Oakville defense to create the chance.

“You know the boys were buzzing,” Catalano said. “I felt like we were good from the start. It hasn’t been a good start to the season, but came here we're ready to win and got it done.”

Markotay added to the Summit lead with a wicked wrister that clanged in off the crossbar just 27 seconds into the second period.

Lewis gave Oakville a spark with a power play goal 5 minutes, 30 seconds into the second to cut the Summit lead to 3-1.

But the Tigers’ momentum was short-lived as Warren scored two minutes later to restore Summit’s three-goal advantage.

“I've been slumping recently, it just felt good to get a couple under me,” Warren said.

Cook put home a rebound with 13 seconds left in the second to give Oakville a boost heading into the third period.

This time the Tigers were able to build off it as Bader scored early in the third to cut the deficit to 4-3.

“Slow start for us tonight,” Oakville coach Phil Jacquot said. “I think once we got in a groove and kind of established ourselves we saw a little bit more compete level and then shots ended up being about even in the second period. If we can bury a few opportunities, maybe that goes a little different way for us.”

Johnston made several big saves as Oakville pushed for the equalizer before Warren’s power play goal late in the third ended the comeback bid.

“After a couple of their goals, I felt like are energy went down, but we picked it back up and came out with a win,” Warren said.

Schneider added an empty netter seconds later. Fittingly, Catalano had an assist on the final two goals.

It is Summit’s second win of the season over Oakville. The Falcons needed a pair of goals in the final minute to shock the Tigers in a 9-8 win on November 19.

“We got a lot of friends over there,” Catalano said. “It's always good to come out with a win against them.”

