CBC blanks Kirkwood to clinch top seed in Challenge Cup

AFFTON — Nick Jones erased a frustrating season with one shot Friday night.

The CBC senior's first-period goal stood as the game-winner as the Cadets blanked Kirkwood, 5-0 in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game at the Affton Ice Rink.

It was the first goal of the season for Jones, who was playing in just his fourth game after returning earlier this month from a right shoulder injury.

Jones, a team captain, scored 10 goals as a junior last season.

“I tried to be here as much as I could,” Jones said. “It was long time. I'm just excited to be back, and it was exciting to watch them and see how they succeeded without me.”

The win moved CBC into a tie with St. Louis U. High atop the ultra-competitive Municipal Division and clinched the No. 1 seed in the Challenge Cup when playoff pairings are announced Sunday.

“That's a big part of what we talked about in the locker room before is taking the No. 1 seed and, obviously, we came out here and succeeded,” Jones said.

CBC, the defending Challenge Cup champion, won it as the No. 2 seed a year ago.

“It’s something we take very seriously,” CBC coach John Jost said. “We work hard for 20 games. Our goal is to be the No. 1 seed going into the playoffs, and we achieved that tonight.”

Sam Carosello scored two goals and an assist, and Conner Broadhead and Matthew Jost also scored for CBC (16-2-2). Jack Solomon made 18 saves for his fifth shutout of the season.

Branson Appelman made 17 saves for Kirkwood (10-6-4).

“CBC just skated a little bit harder than us,” Kirkwood coach Mark Fischer said. “They wanted it just a tad bit more and obviously executed on the chances that they had.”

Jones gave CBC the lead less than three minutes into the game, finishing on a nice power move around the Kirkwood defense.

“He drives to the net on the first goal and that was something we've been talking a lot about is taking the puck to the paint, he did it and was rewarded,” John Jost said. “So, I’m real happy for him, his senior year. We're looking for a real strong playoff out of him.”

Broadhead’s power-play goal, a slap shot from just inside the blue line that found its way through heavy traffic, gave the Cadets a 2-0 lead with 4 minutes and 51 seconds left in the first period.

Matthew Jost extended CBC's lead late in the second period. Jost’s goal came seconds after Solomon made a pad save on a point-blank chance for Kirkwood, which the Cadets turned into an odd man rush and, ultimately, a goal.

“Once I made that save and we scored, everything changed,” Solomon said. “We started getting more O-zone time. We started getting pucks out more. Everything started clicking.”

Carosello scored twice to cap the scoring in the third. The sophomore has a team-high 17 goals.

Solomon made several tough saves, especially in the second period. And he also got help from the post on a laser off the stick of Kirkwood’s Logan Mueller late in the first.

“We were a little sloppy in our own end, especially in the second period, but when he controls rebounds, again, it makes things so much easier on us,” John Jost said. “They had some really good chances, it didn't feel like a 5-0 game. They have a very good team and chances are we're going to see them again, but Jack did a real good job.”

Solomon said getting the top seed was important for the team.

“That's a big confidence boost for us just getting that No. 1 seed,” Solomon said. “It puts a target on our backs, but we're not worried about it.”