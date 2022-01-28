CBC blanks Kirkwood to clinch top seed in Challenge Cup

CBC Cadets sophomore forward Samuel Carosello (10) tries to squeeze between the open ice checks of Kirkwood Warriors senior defenseman Wilson Bruns (78) and Kirkwood Warriors sophomore forward Austin Tyler (92) during a Mid States Club Hockey game played on Friday January 28, 2022 at the Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
CBC players celebrate the first goal of the game during a Mid States Club Hockey game played on Friday January 28, 2022 at the Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
CBC Cadets sophomore defenseman Conner Broadhead (27) celebrates his goal on the power play during a Mid States Club Hockey game played on Friday January 28, 2022 at the Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
CBC Cadets sophomore defenseman Conner Broadhead (27) passes the puck on a power play during a Mid States Club Hockey game played on Friday January 28, 2022 at the Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kirkwood Warriors junior defenseman Charles Munroe (9) can't get the shot off against Kirkwood Warriors sophomore goalie Branson Appelman (35) during a Mid States Club Hockey game played on Friday January 28, 2022 at the Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kirkwood Warriors sophomore goalie Branson Appelman (35) stretches out to cover the puck during a Mid States Club Hockey game played on Friday January 28, 2022 at the Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kirkwood Warriors sophomore goalie Branson Appelman (35) makes the save despite the screen attempt of CBC Cadets freshman forward Theodore Richardson III (9) during a Mid States Club Hockey game played on Friday January 28, 2022 at the Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
CBC Cadets sophomore forward Carter Clemons (15) tries to poke the puck through the pads of Kirkwood Warriors sophomore goalie Branson Appelman (35) during a Mid States Club Hockey game played on Friday January 28, 2022 at the Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kirkwood Warriors sophomore defenseman Colin Ralph (10) takes a wrist shot on goal during a Mid States Club Hockey game played on Friday January 28, 2022 at the Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kirkwood Warriors sophomore forward Austin Tyler (92) tries to dance around the poke check of CBC Cadets junior defenseman Landon Kober (8) during a Mid States Club Hockey game played on Friday January 28, 2022 at the Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
CBC Cadets sophomore forward Matthew Jost (19) takes out Kirkwood Warriors junior forward Javier Wise (26) keeping him from getting the rebound shot on CBC Cadets junior goalie Jack Solomon (31) during a Mid States Club Hockey game played on Friday January 28, 2022 at the Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
CBC Cadets junior goalie Jack Solomon (31) makes a save during a Mid States Club Hockey game played on Friday January 28, 2022 at the Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
CBC Cadets junior forward Nicholas Puricelli (23) tries to move around the defense of Kirkwood Warriors sophomore defenseman Colin Ralph (10) during a Mid States Club Hockey game played on Friday January 28, 2022 at the Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kirkwood Warriors junior forward Jack Losse (12) slashes the stick of CBC Cadets senior forward Connor McCaffrey (14) keeping him from getting the shot off during a Mid States Club Hockey game played on Friday January 28, 2022 at the Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
The puck rolls just past the stick of CBC Cadets senior forward Adam Sprock (5) as players battle in front of Kirkwood Warriors sophomore goalie Branson Appelman (35) during a Mid States Club Hockey game played on Friday January 28, 2022 at the Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kirkwood Warriors sophomore defenseman Colin Ralph (10) skates with the puck during a Mid States Club Hockey game played on Friday January 28, 2022 at the Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kirkwood Warriors sophomore goalie Branson Appelman (35) makes a save during a Mid States Club Hockey game played on Friday January 28, 2022 at the Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
The puck rolls past the diving Kirkwood Warriors sophomore goalie Branson Appelman (35) and wide of the net during a Mid States Club Hockey game played on Friday January 28, 2022 at the Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kirkwood Warriors sophomore goalie Branson Appelman (35) makes the save on the stuff attempt of CBC Cadets senior forward Agostino Immken (7) during a Mid States Club Hockey game played on Friday January 28, 2022 at the Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
CBC players celebrate a power play goal during a Mid States Club Hockey game played on Friday January 28, 2022 at the Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kirkwood Warriors sophomore goalie Branson Appelman (35) makes a save during a Mid States Club Hockey game played on Friday January 28, 2022 at the Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kirkwood Warriors sophomore goalie Branson Appelman (35) takes a minute to focus on his game before the opening face-off during a Mid States Club Hockey game played on Friday January 28, 2022 at the Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
CBC Cadets sophomore forward Matthew Jost (19) skates with the puck in the offensive zone during a Mid States Club Hockey game played on Friday January 28, 2022 at the Affton Ice Rink in Affton, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
CBC, the defending Challenge Cup champion, won it as the No. 2 seed a year ago.
“It’s something we take very seriously,” CBC coach John Jost said. “We work hard for 20 games. Our goal is to be the No. 1 seed going into the playoffs, and we achieved that tonight.”
Sam Carosello scored two goals and an assist, and Conner Broadhead and Matthew Jost also scored for CBC (16-2-2). Jack Solomon made 18 saves for his fifth shutout of the season.
Branson Appelman made 17 saves for Kirkwood (10-6-4).
“CBC just skated a little bit harder than us,” Kirkwood coach Mark Fischer said. “They wanted it just a tad bit more and obviously executed on the chances that they had.”
Jones gave CBC the lead less than three minutes into the game, finishing on a nice power move around the Kirkwood defense.
“He drives to the net on the first goal and that was something we've been talking a lot about is taking the puck to the paint, he did it and was rewarded,” John Jost said. “So, I’m real happy for him, his senior year. We're looking for a real strong playoff out of him.”
Broadhead’s power-play goal, a slap shot from just inside the blue line that found its way through heavy traffic, gave the Cadets a 2-0 lead with 4 minutes and 51 seconds left in the first period.
Matthew Jost extended CBC's lead late in the second period. Jost’s goal came seconds after Solomon made a pad save on a point-blank chance for Kirkwood, which the Cadets turned into an odd man rush and, ultimately, a goal.
“Once I made that save and we scored, everything changed,” Solomon said. “We started getting more O-zone time. We started getting pucks out more. Everything started clicking.”
Carosello scored twice to cap the scoring in the third. The sophomore has a team-high 17 goals.
Solomon made several tough saves, especially in the second period. And he also got help from the post on a laser off the stick of Kirkwood’s Logan Mueller late in the first.
“We were a little sloppy in our own end, especially in the second period, but when he controls rebounds, again, it makes things so much easier on us,” John Jost said. “They had some really good chances, it didn't feel like a 5-0 game. They have a very good team and chances are we're going to see them again, but Jack did a real good job.”
Solomon said getting the top seed was important for the team.
“That's a big confidence boost for us just getting that No. 1 seed,” Solomon said. “It puts a target on our backs, but we're not worried about it.”
