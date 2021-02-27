CBC finishes sweep of Lafayette to reach Challenge Cup final

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — CBC’s hockey team has developed a commitment on the defensive end as this season progressed, and the Cadets took that to a new level on Saturday night.
CBC smothered Lafayette with a nearly flawless start in Game 2 their Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup semifinal series at the Centene Community Ice Center on Saturday night.
The 5-0 win clinched a spot in the championship game for the No. 2 seed Cadets on March 6. CBC (17-2-4) will play No. 4 seed Marquette (12-11-1), which eliminated top-seeded De Smet in its semifinal series. The start time has yet to be determined.
“It’s something we’ve done heading into the playoffs and its really paid off against these teams with high powered offenses,” CBC coach John Jost said of his team’s defensive structure.
Blake Harper was credited two goals, and Nicholas Puricelli, Dominic Vansaghi and Thomas Ramer also scored for CBC. Jack Solomon made 14 saves for his fourth shutout of the postseason.
CBC set the tone from the opening puck drop.
Harper gave the Cadets the lead just 2 minutes, 18 seconds into the contest, using the defender as a screen and whipping a low wrister into the net.
“I put it on net for a deflection,” Harper said. “It just happened to go in.”
CBC blew it open in the second period, erupting for four goals in a 5-minute span.
Puricelli sparked the salvo with a rebound to make it 2-0 at the 4:04 mark.
“Charlie Wind came in shot it, (Hunter) Bulger got the rebound, shot it again, and I saw the rebound and picked it up,” Puricelli said.
Exactly a minute later, Vansaghi went high glove for his first goal of the postseason.
Harper scored his second of the game just 23 seconds later to make it 4-0 CBC. But Harper said it was actually Vansaghi who scored it, though he is listed on the box score.
“We just had to come out with the same effort we had in the first game and finish business and keep consistent for the full game,” Harper said.
CBC had outshot Lafayette 20-1 at that point.
Seeking a spark, Lafayette coach Jim Carrico called a timeout and put Christopher Adams in goal.
“We got beat by a deeper team,” Caricco said. “You’ve got to be ready to go from the puck drop.”
But CBC kept coming as Ramer ripped a slapshot into the net to make it 5-0 with 5:46 left in the second. Elijah Roofe and Sam Carosello each got their second assists of the game on the tally.
“We knew after the first period maybe we had a few opportunities that we didn’t cash in on,” Jost said. “Some hard work around the net, some rebounds that found a stick that had an empty net, and it was nice to cash in on it. Earlier in the year those weren’t going in for us.”
Konner Canova and Adams combined for 28 saves for Lafayette (12-8-3), the No. 3 seed.
“I’m very proud of what Lafayette has done as a program,” Caricco said. “With the players that we lost and the players that stepped up and continued to be leaders on this team and got us to the final four for the second year in a row in the Challenge Cup.”
CBC will play in its second consecutive Challenge Cup final and is seeking its first title since 2017.
CBC has won its last 10 games against Marquette, dating back to Nov. 12, 2010. But the Cadets are not taking anything for granted with a chance to win their 17th Challenge Cup, which would be the most of any team in Mid-States.
“Season opener of 2010 they beat us,” Jost said. “They’re a good team, they just find ways. They’ve got good structure, good goaltending, guys that can put pucks in the net. It’s going to be a good game.”