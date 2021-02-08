CBC knocks off Kirkwood to win playoff series after tie in opener

Even though it had nothing to show for it, Jost was happy with how CBC played in the first 15 minutes.

“We could not come out flat this game like we did on Friday,” Jost said. “I thought we matched their speed. I thought our structure was really good in all three zones.”

Ramer finally solved Appelman with a power play goal at 5:38 of the second period. Ramer’s shot from the high slot was set up in part due to a tenacious forecheck by the Cadets to take advantage of a hobbled Kirkwood defenseman, which created a de facto 5 on 3.

“Our forecheck was unbelievable,” Ramer said. “It won us the game.”

Ramer almost scored another, but his laser from the post rang off the post early in the third period.

Puricelli did give CBC a 2-0 lead a minute later, poking home a rebound off a Ramer shot at 2:23 of the third.

“We had to get that, that was a big one,” Puricelli said. “A two-goal lead is the worst lead in hockey, but we still played and beat them so that is all that matters.”

Solomon was solid throughout, including going way out of his crease to thwart a possible breakaway for Kirkwood’s Logan Mueller in the third.