CBC uses classic formula to top Chaminade

CBC finally solved Myller less than a minute later as Korte buried a rebound off of a Sam Carosello shot to make it 1-0 with 3:29 left in the second.

“We had to get pucks to the net,” Korte said. “Early in the game there wasn’t any traffic in front of the net. We had to keep at it and eventually he’ll give up a rebound.”

Broadhead doubled the Cadets’ advantage 32 seconds later with a wrist shot from the left circle.

“We were passing up shots,” CBC coach John Jost said. “We were trying to make the perfect pass and we finally started shooting it and getting traffic in front of him.”

Clemons tipped in a Connor McCaffrey feed at the 4:34 mark of the third to make it 3-0 CBC.

Andrew Clarke scored on a break away with 5:57 left in the third to get Chaminade on the board, but Landy answered for CBC 75 seconds later.

Myller kept the game scoreless in the first period, despite CBC outshooting Chaminade 12-4.

Myller’s toughest saves came in the last minute of the first stopping a pair of CBC chances by getting a piece of a deflection from Matthew Jost and gloving a Nathaniel Lovera slapshot.