CBC uses classic formula to top Chaminade

CHESTERFIELD – CBC used a classic formula for hockey success Wednesday night, get a big save and turn it into points.
The Cadets got a big save from goalie Jack Solomon late in the second period and capitalized with two quick goals shortly afterward to earn a 4-1 win over Chaminade in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Municipal Division game at the Maryville University Hockey Center.
Brenden Korte and Conner Broadhead each had a goal and an assist and Carter Clemons and Walker Landy also scored for CBC (5-0). Solomon made 13 saves.
“It shifted the momentum,” Korte said of Solomon’s save. “He stood on his head and he made the save on that 3-on-1, made another save on a breakaway. Those saves helped us win.”
Luka Myller finished with 38 saves for Chaminade (2-2-1), which lost to CBC for the seventh straight time going back to Feb. 9, 2018.
The turning point came late in the second.
Solomon didn’t face a shot in the first 10 minutes of the middle frame, but he came up with a glove save to shut down a Chaminade 3-on-1 rush.
“It’s pretty hard,” Solomon said of the lack of shots faced. “You lose focus after a minute or two when they are cycling in the other zone, but when they come across the red line you have to turn on your mind and realize there’s a potential shot coming.”
CBC finally solved Myller less than a minute later as Korte buried a rebound off of a Sam Carosello shot to make it 1-0 with 3:29 left in the second.
“We had to get pucks to the net,” Korte said. “Early in the game there wasn’t any traffic in front of the net. We had to keep at it and eventually he’ll give up a rebound.”
Broadhead doubled the Cadets’ advantage 32 seconds later with a wrist shot from the left circle.
“We were passing up shots,” CBC coach John Jost said. “We were trying to make the perfect pass and we finally started shooting it and getting traffic in front of him.”
Clemons tipped in a Connor McCaffrey feed at the 4:34 mark of the third to make it 3-0 CBC.
Andrew Clarke scored on a break away with 5:57 left in the third to get Chaminade on the board, but Landy answered for CBC 75 seconds later.
Myller kept the game scoreless in the first period, despite CBC outshooting Chaminade 12-4.
Myller’s toughest saves came in the last minute of the first stopping a pair of CBC chances by getting a piece of a deflection from Matthew Jost and gloving a Nathaniel Lovera slapshot.
“It’s what we expect from him,” Chaminade coach Joe Watson said of Myller.
The Cadets picked up the intensity on their forecheck early in the second period, but Myller was equal to the task stopping a Logan Denton shot from the slot with Landy in front poking for a rebound.
Myller continued the show by robbing CBC’s Will Casseau on a one-timer midway through the second.
Chaminade dressed 10 freshmen. Watson hopes the experience will help as the season progresses.
“That’s why we put them out there, to get them seasoning,” Watson said. “I think it says something about the future of this program that we were able to put 10 freshmen out there and compete with a team like CBC.”
CBC lost junior defenseman Nicholas Puricelli after he was hit by a puck in his ear early in the first period.
“To see a teammate get injured like that and stick with it,” John Jost said. “I was real proud of our guys tonight.”