Chaminade snaps two-game skid on Boothe's third-period goal

CHESTERFIELD — Chaminade’s Landon Boothe was in the right place at the right time.
Boothe’s unassisted goal with 2 minutes and 14 seconds to play broke a tie and lifted Chaminade to a 2-1 win over Oakville in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Municipal Division contest on Monday night at Maryville University Hockey Center.
“I guess the puck just bounced on my stick,” Boothe said. “Threw it at the net not even looking, it bounced in off someone else. Just lucky I guess.”
The game-winner came seconds after Oakville’s bench wanted a tripping call on the Red Devils when Jake Sisson was taken down trying to enter the Chaminade zone.
“It just kind of sums up how the year’s gone for us,” Oakville coach Phil Jacquot said. “We’ve gone into eight games tied in the third period and found a way to lose them all. Unfortunately, it was probably a missed call, but again, we’ve got to find a way to get to a better point before that. You can’t rely on that one call.”
Dean Latham also scored for Chaminade (9-6-1), which snapped a two-game losing streak and avenged a 4-2 loss to Oakville on Dec. 13. Luke Latham made 21 saves to improve to 4-3-1.
Chaminade coach Joe Watson said his squad got a big lift with the win.
“Our team right now, we’re in kind of in a bad place,” Watson said. “We haven’t been playing great hockey just with some injuries, some suspensions, so it’s nice to get us a win to get us heading in the right direction.”
Travis Herrick scored for Oakville (4-12-2), which fell to 0-6-1 in their last seven games. Kyle Tymkew made 15 saves in his first varsity start.
Oakville had eight of the 11 total shots in a defensive-minded first period.
Each goalie turned away a power play and each came up with a slick right pad save late in the first period to keep it scoreless. Tymkew got his pad out to rob Chaminade’s Kyle Crews with a little over four minutes left in the frame and Luke Latham returned the favor a minute later on a chance by Oakville’s Jack Huffman.
“He’s done a great job for us,” Watson said of Luke Latham. “We’ve had some injuries with our top goaltender. He’s just a sophomore and he just kind of got thrown into it. He’s done a great job, he’s had a great attitude, and that will only help him for his junior year.”
Things opened up in the second period as Luke Latham made a brilliant stick save on Oakville’s Adam Herrick.
“Just making sure to come out and be square to the puck so nothing would get by me,” Luke Latham said.
Dean Latham’s short-handed goal gave Chaminade a 1-0 lead with 9:49 left in the second. Latham finished a 2-on-1 break with Crews by going top shelf for his first goal of the season.
The Herrick brothers drew Oakville even a minute later. Adam Herrick fed Travis Herrick for his first of the season.
Chaminade responded with a push, but Tymkew came up with a couple tough saves to keep it tied.
“We’re extremely happy with Tymkew,” Jacquot said. “In his varsity debut it looked like he’d been doing it all season.”
In their first meeting on Dec. 13, a 4-2 Oakville win, the Tigers scored all of their goals on the power play, going 4 for 6 with the man advantage. Oakville’s power play was scoreless in three chances on Monday.
“Something that we worked on today at our 4 p.m. ice,” Watson said. “We figured out a little play that they were doing and tried to commit to stopping that play.”