Charles Walker, senior, Priory

The 5-foot-11 forward will be a top scorer once again for a Ravens team considered to be a favorite to win the Wickenheiser Cup. As a junior, Walker finished with 47 points (28 goals, 19 assists) with five game-winning goals and two hat tricks. An alternate captain, Walker’s leadership will be counted on after the Ravens graduated seven seniors. He has shown more patience in his game and is more willing to let the game come to him.