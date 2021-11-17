 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charles Walker, senior, Priory
0 comments

Charles Walker, senior, Priory

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Charles Walker, Priory

Charles Walker, Priory hockey

The 5-foot-11 forward will be a top scorer once again for a Ravens team considered to be a favorite to win the Wickenheiser Cup. As a junior, Walker finished with 47 points (28 goals, 19 assists) with five game-winning goals and two hat tricks. An alternate captain, Walker’s leadership will be counted on after the Ravens graduated seven seniors. He has shown more patience in his game and is more willing to let the game come to him.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the court and the field: Meet the STL high school sports athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News