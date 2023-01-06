Clayton tops Priory, off to best start in eight seasons

CHESTERFIELD — It won’t show up in the box score, but Clayton’s Wilson Stahl made a play that had coach Cory Cannon smiling well after the final buzzer Friday night.

With the Greyhounds out to an unsurmountable three-goal lead in the final seconds against Priory, a Ravens forward got behind the Clayton defense with 10 seconds left. Not content with letting his goalie attempt to clean up the missed defensive assignment, Stahl hustled down the ice and broke up the chance with a fierce back-check.

Stahl’s effort sealed a 5-2 win for Clayton in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Central Conference game at the Maryville University Hockey Center.

“That's a prime example of what you do when you make a mistake,” Cannon said. “Do you pout about it? Do you make a second mistake or do you work hard and recover? And that's why he's a captain.”

Stahl’s effort has epitomized Clayton’s season. The Greyhounds improved to 12-3-1, their best start to a season since the 2014-15 campaign when they finished with a 14-5-4 record.

“You don't win as many games as we've won so far this year without plays like that, without guys like that,” Cannon said. “As a coach, that for me, that's almost as good as scoring a goal.”

Clayton did get a pair of goals from Alexander Andolfatto. Stone Marbarger, Blake Feinstein and Owen Williams also scored, while Nickolas Schoemehl made 18 saves.

Max Naduad and Cole Clinton scored for Priory (7-9-2). Cody Schwoeppe made 33 saves for the Ravens, who were without their two top goal scorers.

“We actually were pretty ready to play,” Priory coach Jason Getz said. “Short bench, but guys got a lot of experience and they made it competitive. They made them earn that win.”

Both of Clayton’s first period goals came off rebounds.

Marbarger gave the Greyhounds an early lead by cleaning up an Ian Barnes shot and Andolfatto made it 2-0 after a Reece Fuller slap shot caromed onto his stick with 3 minutes, 30 seconds left in the opening frame.

“Just all four of our lines, just playing together, working hard,” Feinstein said. “Tonight our third line was huge out there. So it's just really important to get all four lines going.”

Andolfatto added to the Clayton lead with a tip of a Max Castiglione shot six minutes into the second period.

Priory appeared to gain some traction with a pretty power play goal on a Nadaud tip off a Noah Stutzer feed to cut the deficit to 3-1 with 4 minutes, 6 second left in the frame.

But Feinstein quashed any Rebels momentum with his 21st goal of the season just 12 seconds later to restore Clayton’s three-goal advantage.

“They had obviously had the momentum, but we got it right back so that was huge for us,” Feinstein said.

Clayton got a goal from Williams early in the third and Priory’s Clinton scored a couple minutes later to round out the scoring.

“We're a very young team and so everything's a learning experience,” Getz said. “We didn't give up anything cheap tonight.”

Though Priory is a young team, it is still the defending Wickenheiser champion. The win gives a surging Clayton squad even more confidence as the season enters the stretch run.

“It comes from the guys in the locker room,” Cannon said. “I think they have a lot more confidence in themselves. I think they're a lot closer as a group and you know, it's great to see that. … At times last year, we were 20 individuals. This year, we're one team and that makes my job a lot easier.”

The Greyhounds have a nice mix of high-end scoring with Feinstein, Charles Thompson and Brayden Mitchell, to go along with a stingy defense spearheaded by the likes of Stahl.

“I think just as a team, we've been all buzzing and in the locker room and everything I think we're a lot closer and have a lot stronger bond this year than last year,” Thompson said. “I think we're able to put that together on the ice.”

Clayton 5, Priory 2