The latest in a long line of stellar Cadets goalies, the 5-foot-11 netminder takes over as the team’s No. 1 after Jack Solomon left to play for a midget team in South Dakota. So far he has been up to the challenge with a 0.74 goals against average and a .947 save percentage and four shutouts in eight games this season. Hof has shown improved athleticism along with the ability to control rebounds and playing the puck. A hard worker, he was 6-0-1 with three shutouts in 14 games as a junior.