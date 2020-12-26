Cooper keeps scoring for unbeaten Francis Howell in victory against Howell Central

ST. PETERS — Francis Howell coach Larry Bumb had a simple message for Isaac Cooper when the ultra-talented forward got off to a slow start this season.
“He wasn't scoring early, but he was getting chances and I kept telling him in our first so many games, the time to worry is when you don't get the chances,” Bumb said.
There’s absolutely no worry now.
Cooper scored three times, giving him eight goals in his last three games, to lead the Vikings to a 5-2 win over rival Francis Howell Central in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association St. Charles Division game at St. Peters Rec-Plex on Saturday night.
“I finally figured out who to play with, and we’ve been clicking,” Cooper said. “So, we’re starting to put points up.”
Cooper’s linemates — Ethan Degroat and Alek Nelson — also got into the fun. Degroat had a goal and an assist and Nelson had a pair of helpers for Howell (7-0), with that line combining for eight points.
“Everything's just clicking right now,” Degroat said.
Ethan Ormson also scored, and Stephen Tiemeyer made 19 saves to improve to 6-0.
John Wertz and Brett Robinson scored, and Carson Dahl made 27 saves for Howell Central (4-2-1).
Cooper gave Howell the lead on the first shot of the game, sneaking one in short-side just 31 seconds into the contest.
“I played with Alek for a really long time so we just kind of like automatically click and then Degroat just has a good pass and so he joins right in,” Cooper said.
Wertz evened the game at the 4:02 mark of the first with a quick shot from the left circle for his first goal of the season.
Degroat’s power play goal gave Howell a 2-1 lead with 4:07 left in the first. Nelson won the puck behind the Spartans’ net and found Degroat in front for the one-timer.
“They just click really well,” Bumb said of the Cooper, Degroat and Nelson line. “They cycle extremely well, they're constantly moving without the puck, they're always looking to try to hit the open guy and they get the puck to the net.”
Cooper had a glorious chance to extend the Vikings’ advantage in the final seconds of the opening frame, but Dahl robbed him with his left pad.
“He kept the us in it and gave us a chance to win,” Howell Central coach Mark Jones said of his netminder. “We just couldn't get the job done for him tonight.”
Cooper did add to Howell’s lead at the 4:38 mark of the second period. Cooper went 5-hole with a backhander after a perfect stretch pass from Nelson sprung him for a breakaway.
Ormson’s shorthanded goal made it 4-1 with 2:57 left in the second. Ormson took advantage of a turnover at the blue line to go in on the break for Howell, which outshot Howell Central 16-5 in the frame.
Dahl was shaken up after Howell’s Kyle Vossmeyer crashed into him on a rush. Dahl stayed in after a brief visit by the trainer.
The Spartans got a power play out of it but couldn’t convert as Tiemeyer made a nice save on a Wuertz chance and then got help from his post on a tip off a Howell Central slapshot.
“He makes the hard saves look easy and that's when you can tell when you've got a good goalie,” Bumb said. “He just came up with some really, really key saves.”
Cooper put the game away for Howell a minute after the power play ended, completing his third hat trick in three games.
Robinson put in his 12th of the season as time expired.
“We got to clean up the defensive zone,” Jones said. “When pucks get to the net, you know, they're threading the needle through guys and we got open lanes in front of our goalie.”