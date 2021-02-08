COVID concerns force early end to season for three Mid-States teams

“Their seniors are really where my thoughts are,” Durso said. “I’m disappointed for them.”

Howell was in a similar position to Summit, needing a win over Lafayette on Monday night after dropping the series opener Friday. That was Howell's first loss of the season.

Lafayette coach Jim Carrico didn’t find out about Howell’s forfeit until Monday afternoon, just hours before Game 2 was scheduled. Carrico would have rather settled the series on the ice.

“We can't watch them 24-7, but we can just keep harping on them,” Carrico said. “You know teenagers and college-aged kids all think they're immortal and indestructible.”

The Lancers will use the extra time to get healthy. Carrico said they would have been without Logan Bayless, one of their top defensemen, due to nagging injuries in Game 2 against Howell. Carrico said he expects Bayless to be back for the next round.

Webster Groves had won its postseason opener against Fort Zumwalt East in the Founders Cup. Now it will be Zumwalt East advancing to play Timberland in the semifinals.

Maroon said the ending is tough, considering he and his staff did everything possible to keep the players safe.