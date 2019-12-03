A steady defenseman with some offensive touch, Boccardi was a rock on the blue line for the Golden Griffins last season, recording 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists). He notched his first goal of the season on Nov. 25, a game-winner against Oakville. Boccardi has always been a leader by example but has gotten more vocal in keeping a young and talented squad focused.
