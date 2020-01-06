Day's last-second goal lifts Kirkwood past Lafayette

CHESTERFIELD — Kirkwood and Lafayette seemed destined for another tie.
Carson Day had another idea.
Day’s goal with just 2.8 seconds left lifted Kirkwood to a dramatic 2-1 win over Lafayette in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Municipal Division game at the Maryville University Hockey Center on Monday night.
“Just battling in front, a hard game,” Day said. “It just popped out and I was able to be in the right place at the right time, and thanks to my line mates I was able to find the back of the net.”
Day’s goal capped a mad scramble in front of the Lafayette net. It was his sixth of the year, tying him for the Pioneers’ team lead with David Vitt, who scored the team’s other goal.
“That should be a template for how we should play for the rest of the year,” Kirkwood coach Mark Fischer said. “With our team, it’s a workman-like mentality. It’s got to be chaotic around the net. We’ve got to have pucks to the net, bodies to the net, there’s got to be chaos around the net. That’s’ the way we’re going to score goals.”
Day’s goal made a winner out of his cousin, goaltender Mitchell Day, who made 17 saves including four during a 5-minute power play for Lafayette early in the third.
“Deep breaths,” Mitchell Day said. “Staying positive back there, just knowing that there’s going to be an end to it and just trying to fight everything off.”
Kirkwood (8-5-3) ran its unbeaten streak to five games (4-0-1). The Pioneers and Lancers tied 2-2 in their first meeting on Dec. 14.
Mitchell Day had no doubt that his cousin would bury the game-winner once it found his stick.
“It’s really clutch,” Mitchell Day said. “It made us all feel really good and we were all battling to the end there.”
Carson Day had a similar confidence in his cousin while killing off the major penalty.
“He’s our backbone and we know he's going to save that puck,” Carson Day said. “It’s trusting each other and getting the puck out of the zone. But it was a scary situation.”
Shane Robinson scored and Konner Canova made 20 saves for Lafayette (10-6-2), which had its two-game winning streak snapped.
Lancers coach Jim Carrico said the turning point was his team’s failure to capitalize on the extended power play.
“Those things come back to bite you,” Carrico said. “I thought we played hard. I thought both teams played an evenly matched game. You could flip a coin 10 times and each team would win five games.”
Kirkwood needed just 18 seconds to take a 1-0 lead on the first shot on goal in the game as Vitt buried a Charlie Munroe feed for his sixth goal of the season. Munroe had assists on both Pioneers' goals.
Mitchell Day made the lead stand up for the rest of the frame. He faced seven shots and turned away several high-quality chances on a Lafayette power play late in the first period.
“It really starts with his mentality and his preparation and his focus,” Fischer said. “If you watch him before the games he’s really focused on what the job or the task is at hand and he does that through and through.”
Canova made a couple of big saves in the second period to keep Lafayette within striking distance. Canova turned away a 2-on-1 rush by Logan Mueller and Carson Day early in the second and stopped another 2-on-1 shorthanded chance created by an Andrew Kruszka block.
Lafayette evened the game with a Robinson power play goal with 4:01 left in the second. Josh Hansen won a faceoff deep in the Pioneers’ zone and drew it straight back to Robinson, whose shot found its way through heavy traffic.
It’s been a rough start to the new year for Lafayette, which lost leading scorer James Vermeersch on Jan. 1 to a season-ending ACL tear.
“It’s a big hit for us,” Carrico said. “We just have to regroup and keep battling.”