Day's 32 saves help Kirkwood earn tie, reach semifinal

MANCHESTER — Mitchell Day wasn’t going to be denied and neither was Kirkwood.
The senior goalie made 32 saves and picked up his third shutout of the season as the Pioneers battled De Smet to a series-clinching scoreless draw in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup quarterfinal on Monday at Queeny Ice Rink.
Kirkwood (13-8-5), which beat De Smet 5-1 in the first game on Thursday, advanced to its second consecutive semifinal. The Pioneers will face the winner of the CBC-Summit series, which will be decided Tuesday night.
“We all had that tie in the back of our mind just as a safety net, but we had the mentality going into the game that we needed to win,” Day said.
Day made 14 saves in the second period and 10 more in the third. Most of the 10 stops came late as a desperate De Smet (8-13-5) team turned up the pressure.
A vocal Kirkwood student section chanted “Mit-Chell! Mit-Chell” and bowed with every save in the third.
“I always say it kind of starts from the crease out and Mitchell is not only a good physical goaltender, but mentally and psychologically the vibe he brings kind of puts everybody at ease,” Kirkwood coach Mark Fischer said.
De Smet coach Christopher Durso called a timeout with 2 minutes, 27 seconds left to set up a final stand with an extra attacker after pulling goalie Brady Govero, who made 22 saves to earn his second shutout.
The Spartans crowded the front of the net during several tense scrambles, but Day kept his composure and kept the puck out of the Pioneers’ net.
“Playing hockey is always a rush, but in game like this staying positive is key,” Day said. “When its 6-on-5 like that it’s the best part because you start to battle there and you know you can do it.”
Fischer called a time out with 45 seconds left to set up a final stand.
“Any 6-on-5 scenario all you try to do is find a body, pickup sticks, box out,” Fischer said. “We know anything on the perimeter Mitchell Day is going to have. Anything in the middle of the ice he’s going to be contested a bit.”
De Smet outshot Kirkwood 8-7 in a scoreless first period.
Govero made several tough saves for the Spartans to hold an early Kirkwood power play at bay.
Day was equal to the task for the Pioneers on a De Smet man advantage later in the opening frame.
De Smet came at Kirkwood in waves in the second period, out-shooting the Pioneers 14-4 in the middle frame. But Day managed to keep the puck out of the net with each attack, including a chest save on a one-timer from De Smet’s Mitch Geiser midway through the period.
“I’ve got to give credit to them,” Fischer said of De Smet. “They played a really hard game. Those kids skated hard.”
Govero came up with a big save on a blast by Kirkwood’s Logan Mueller in the opening seconds of the third period.
A few minutes later, Day stopped a drive by Geiser on a two-on-one rush with Carson Wilhelm for the Spartans.
“Mitchell’s a brick wall,” Kirkwood forward Seamus Campbell said. “He lets no pucks in. I think he’s the best goalie in Mid-States now and we’re happy to have him.”
No matter who the opponent, Day knows the Kirkwood will have a challenge.
“Both teams would be hard in the semifinals, any team is going to be hard,” Day said. “I feel like we’re ready for it.”
The Pioneers hope last year’s run to the semifinal round will help them this season.
“I talk a lot about the foundation that we’ve built and it’s paying off,” Fischer said. “It took a couple years to build, but the message has sunk in. If we play a certain way, we will be successful and the kids have bought in.”