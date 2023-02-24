MARYLAND HEIGHTS — De Smet’s dynamic duo did it again.

Seniors Nicholas Salthouse and Thomas Ruder continued their postseason scoring binge leading De Smet to a 2-0 win over Chaminade in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup elimination game at the Centene Community Ice Center on Friday night.

“Once you do over four years, it just comes so easy, it’s almost natural,” Ruder said. “Everywhere I look, I know where he’s going to be, and Salt can bury it like no other player I've ever seen.”

The senior captains each assisted on both goals and have combined for 13 points (3 goals, 10 assists) in the last two games.

“We're just like a band of brothers in the locker room,” Salthouse said. “So, I think it just goes around with everyone. Even though it might show up on the stat sheet as us two, everyone's got that same chemistry level.”

De Smet (19-7-2) will play either St. Louis U. High (16-5-5) or Kirkwood (19-4-3) in the elimination final Saturday at Centene at 9:20 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the Challenge Cup championship on March 3.

Jackson Fox and Mitch Geiser scored off the Salthouse and Ruders feeds. Brady Govero made 18 saves for the Spartans, earning his third shutout of the season and first in the playoffs.

Julius Kolari made 36 saves for Chaminade (10-16-2).

“Give them credit, they played a great game,” Chaminade coach Matt Buha said. “I think they’re a great team. They move the puck better in the offensive zone better than any team in this league.”

Salthouse and Ruder, both four-year starters, are making sure their prep hockey careers don’t end prematurely. They have combined for 19 points (4 goals, 15 assists) during De Smet’s postseason run.

“You saw it last year with that group and then those guys learn from those seniors,” De Smet coach Casey Ott said. “You're passing it down, so they're setting the table for this younger group right now.”

De Smet used an aggressive forecheck to tilt the ice its way, outshooting Chaminade 14-6 in the first period.

But Kolari was sharp from the puck drop keeping the game scoreless with a glove save on a Salthouse shot from the slot and getting his blocker on a Patrick Dowling drive.

“He’s a big reason why we’re here tonight and he played really well again,” Buha said of Kolari. “I’m very proud of him. I’m proud of the entire team.”

Govero joined in the netminding display early in the second period, somehow keeping the puck out of the net on a Chaminade 3-on-1.

“Even when your team's doing their job, you still got to stay dialed in and I still got to stay focused for any chances they get, no matter if it's one or 30,” Govero said. “So, seeing them come down with 3-on-1, I just got to hold my feet and I still got a job to do.”

Fox finally solved Kolari with a tip of a Ruder shot to give De Smet the lead 5 minutes, 27 seconds into the second. The goal came on the Spartans’ 22nd shot on goal in the game.

“Obviously, we were a little frustrated, but we just kept working at it,” Ruder said. “We knew that if we just kept putting shots on kept putting pressure on, that he would let one in eventually.”

Geiser’s power play goal gave De Smet a 2-0 lead with 4 minutes, 36, seconds left in the second.

Govero made several tough saves to keep Chaminade at bay in the third period.

No matter the opponent, De Smet will have a tough test in winning its third game in as many nights if it is to return to the championship game.

“We’ve got to keep doing what we're doing,” Govero said. “We dealt with adversity last year and we're doing it again this year. We don't really have an easy road but doesn't matter to us. We just got a job to do.”

Mid-States Challenge Cup elimination game: De Smet 2, Chaminade 0