De Smet edges CBC in battle of Mid-States bluebloods

The Cadets (11-1-3), who lost for the first time this season, are 55-10-9 against De Smet since Nov. 22, 1999.

But the Spartans (11-1-2) got the upper hand Wednesday in a makeup contest from December played at their practice facility.

Sophomore Nick Salthouse and senior Connor Clancy scored 82 seconds apart in the first period to get De Smet off and running. Loughman added his sixth goal of the season midway through the final stanza to push the lead to 3-1.

"It was an early game (3:30 p.m. start), so we knew guys would be coming right from school," De Smet coach Christopher Durso said. "We had to get them ready right off the bat."

That early push put CBC in a hole and it never fully recovered.

"They used their speed to capitalize on transition and on the rush," Jost said. "That's probably the quickest team we've played so far."

Salthouse converted on a nifty feed from Thomas Ruder just 5 minutes and 8 seconds into the contest. Ruder slipped a perfect cross-ice pass to Salthouse, who scored his team-high ninth goal of the season.

Clancy pounced on the rebound of his own shot to double the advantage on the Spartans their very next rush.