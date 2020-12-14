De Smet finds simple formula to knock off Chaminade

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — De Smet was playing too pretty in the first period Monday and the result was anything but that.
The Spartans found themselves trailing by one goal on the scoreboard despite producing three times the shots Chaminade generated in the opening 15 minutes of a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Municipal Division game at Centene Community Ice Center.
“We knew their goalie was going to come out strong and we really wanted to win the front of the net and I didn't think we did a good job of that in the first period and in the second period we started going hard to the net and we started getting to the dirty area of the ice,” De Smet coach Christopher Durso said.
De Smet got to the dirty area and came away with a pretty 5-3 win.
Nicholas Salthouse scored twice, Carson Mitchell, Vito Biondo III and Anthony Conti also scored, and Thomas Ruder had three assists for De Smet (6-0). Brady Govero made 13 saves.
“We had to stick to what we know, keep the game simple,” Salthouse said. “Stop trying to over complicate things and we just got to be the hardest working team out there every night.”
Ruder has seven assists in just six games.
“Passing is my thing,” Ruder said. “I have great line mates that can just finish so they help me out a lot.”
Chaminade mounted a late charge in the third.
Connor Williamson scored twice, and Jackson Machon also scored for Chaminade (1-2). Luka Myller made 32 saves.
The Red Devils are still trying to find their footing after coming off coronavirus quarantine on Saturday.
“That was tough,” Chaminade coach Joe Watson said. “But it’s a long season so we have plenty of opportunity to get back to where we were in the beginning of the year.”
Govero set the tone early in the second period by stopping a Chaminade two-on-one early in the period, getting in front of an Andrew Clarke drive.
A few minutes later, Mitchell evened the game off a Ruder feed at the 5:01 mark of the second.
The save and the goal seemed to give the Spartans an extra step and Biondo cashed in a couple minutes later, burying a Tyler Loughman feed from the left circle to give De Smet a 2-1 lead midway through the second.
“Anytime your goalie makes a big save it's like a huge momentum boost for the boys and they kind of build off that and they feed off of it,” Durso said.
Salthouse made it 3-1 with 5:20 left. Once again Ruder got it started with a nice power move to the net and Salthouse chipped in the rebound to give the Spartans a two-goal advantage.
The Salthouse/Ruder combination put a cap to a dominating period for De Smet with another goal late as Ruder set up Salthouse for a one-timer to make it 4-1.
Ruder and Salthouse play on the same club team and pushed play all game with Mitchell on the same line.
“We kind of already have a little bit of chemistry there,” Salthouse said. “We're just working hard every single game, we're grinding in the corners, we just work hard.”
Machon scored on a wrap-around with 6:49 left in the third to bring Chaminade back to within two and Williamson added to the suspense with a breakaway to cut it to 4-3 with just 2:50 left.
But Conti’s empty-netter for the Spartans ended the comeback bid.
“We started finishing checks, back-checking through the middle of the ice and causing havoc,” Watson said. “I think that's why we scored a couple goals in the third period. We also struggled on the half wall just getting pucks out and that's a really good hockey team over there. They're fast. They're big. They're strong.”
De Smet put seven of the game’s first eight shots on net, but Myller was up to the test keeping the game scoreless with several big saves including a stop on a Loughman breakaway.
Despite the ice being tilted in the Spartans’ favor, Williamson gave Chaminade the lead on an odd-man rush with 6:36 left in the first. A Clarke pass sprung Williamson, who’s quick snapshot trickled through Govero to make it 1-0 Red Devils.
“We have a good win-loss record, but we haven't been perfect and we kind of talked about that before the game, just don't be deceived by the results,” Durso said. “There's still a process we have to go through and hopefully we figure some of those things out before playoffs.”
12/14/2020 - ice hockey - De Smet vs Chaminade
12/14/2020 - ice hockey - De Smet vs Chaminade
12/14/2020 - ice hockey - De Smet vs Chaminade
12/14/2020 - ice hockey - De Smet vs Chaminade
12/14/2020 - ice hockey - De Smet vs Chaminade
12/14/2020 - ice hockey - De Smet vs Chaminade
12/14/2020 - ice hockey - De Smet vs Chaminade
12/14/2020 - ice hockey - De Smet vs Chaminade
12/14/2020 - ice hockey - De Smet vs Chaminade
12/14/2020 - ice hockey - De Smet vs Chaminade
12/14/2020 - ice hockey - De Smet vs Chaminade
12/14/2020 - ice hockey - De Smet vs Chaminade
12/14/2020 - ice hockey - De Smet vs Chaminade
12/14/2020 - ice hockey - De Smet vs Chaminade
12/14/2020 - ice hockey - De Smet vs Chaminade
12/14/2020 - ice hockey - De Smet vs Chaminade
12/14/2020 - ice hockey - De Smet vs Chaminade
12/14/2020 - ice hockey - De Smet vs Chaminade
12/14/2020 - ice hockey - De Smet vs Chaminade
12/14/2020 - ice hockey - De Smet vs Chaminade
12/14/2020 - ice hockey - De Smet vs Chaminade
12/14/2020 - ice hockey - De Smet vs Chaminade
12/14/2020 - ice hockey - De Smet vs Chaminade
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.