De Smet keeps on rolling with win over Chaminade to continue bounce-back season

MANCHESTER — Brady Govero has a point to prove.
So do his teammates on the De Smet hockey team.
As a freshman goalie last year, Govero bravely battled through a disappointing 8-13-5 campaign.
"We were young, it was rough," he recalled.
Those days are long gone.
De Smet is back among the elite programs in the Mid-States Club Hockey Association.
The Spartans turned in a strong effort from start to finish Monday in knocking off Chaminade 3-1 in a Municipal Division showdown at Queeny Recreational Complex in Manchester.
De Smet improved to 8-1-1 with another in a series of impressive performances.
All of a sudden, last season's sub-.500 record — the program's first non-winning season since 2010-2011 — has become a distant memory.
"Last year wasn't normal for this team," explained junior forward Tyler Loughman, who tallied the game-winner Monday. "I wouldn't consider it a bad year. It was just a building year."
De Smet, with 14 overall titles, has long been considered high school hockey royalty. It won four championships in a row from 1997-2000 and reached the Challenge Cup final in 2014 and 2018.
So last year's difficult season turned heads throughout the league.
The Spartans had nine freshmen on their varsity roster, which led to a losing record and an early-round playoff exit at the hands of Kirkwood.
"The young kids got a lot of playing time last year and they benefitted from it," De Smet coach Christopher Durso said. "They've been some of our best players so far this season."
Govero has been an anchor between the pipes. Sophomore Thomas Ruder, who scored the first goal against Chaminade (5-5), is leading the team with nine tallies.
"The boys have been playing really hard every night," Govero said. "Everyone is pitching in and doing their jobs."
Govero made 14 saves in improving his record to 4-0-1. He has allowed just eight goals in 225 minutes and has stopped 73 shots. He compiled a 5-11-5 mark last winter, yet fashioned a solid 2.35 goals against average.
The Spartans dominated play for long stretches but had difficulty solving Chaminade sophomore goalie Luka Myller, who made 36 saves. A native of Finland, Myller is among the top netminders in the league. He caused plenty of problems for the Spartans in their 5-3 win over the Red Devils on Dec. 14.
"We knew how good he was and that they were pretty good defensively," Durso said. "We knew we'd have to battle through it."
Senior Connor Clancy also scored for the winners.
Ruder got the ball rolling just 4 minutes and 32 seconds into the contest. He converted from close range off a scramble in front of the net.
Chaminade junior Andrew Clarke scored on a breakaway just over four minutes later to tie the game.
Loughman broke the tie late in the second period with a nifty shot off a 2-on-1 breakaway during 4-on-4 play. Clancy iced the contest with an empty net goal with 14 seconds left.
"I don't think as a coach you're ever satisfied," Durso said. "But this is probably our best start since I've been at De Smet. It's a testament to the guys who have battled through in a strange year."
De Smet won its first six games by a combined 30-12 before dropping a 4-2 contest to Saint Louis U. High.
"This is definitely a bounce-back from last year," Govero said. "It feels good. So far, we're happy with the way things are going."
Chaminade struggled with the Spartans' physicality at times and needed Myller to come with one highlight-reel save after another to stay close.
"We did a lot of puck watching, a lot of puck chasing," Chaminade coach Joe Watson said. "We never did dictate the pace of the game and we just weren't the aggressors."