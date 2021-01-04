De Smet keeps on rolling with win over Chaminade to continue bounce-back season

So last year's difficult season turned heads throughout the league.

The Spartans had nine freshmen on their varsity roster, which led to a losing record and an early-round playoff exit at the hands of Kirkwood.

"The young kids got a lot of playing time last year and they benefitted from it," De Smet coach Christopher Durso said. "They've been some of our best players so far this season."

Govero has been an anchor between the pipes. Sophomore Thomas Ruder, who scored the first goal against Chaminade (5-5), is leading the team with nine tallies.

"The boys have been playing really hard every night," Govero said. "Everyone is pitching in and doing their jobs."

Govero made 14 saves in improving his record to 4-0-1. He has allowed just eight goals in 225 minutes and has stopped 73 shots. He compiled a 5-11-5 mark last winter, yet fashioned a solid 2.35 goals against average.

The Spartans dominated play for long stretches but had difficulty solving Chaminade sophomore goalie Luka Myller, who made 36 saves. A native of Finland, Myller is among the top netminders in the league. He caused plenty of problems for the Spartans in their 5-3 win over the Red Devils on Dec. 14.