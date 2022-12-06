DeGroat brothers team up for Francis Howell's late winning goal against Kirkwood

ST. PETERS — Call it a brotherly bond or DeGroat family magic.

The Francis Howell hockey team simply called it a win Monday night.

Alex DeGroat’s power play goal with 1 minute and 57 seconds left in the third period snapped a tie and lifted Francis Howell to a 2-1 win over Kirkwood in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Municipal Division game at St. Peters Rec-Plex.

The game winner was set up by Alex’s older brother, Ethan DeGroat, whose shot caromed off the pad of Kirkwood goaltender Branson Applebaum before bouncing off Alex, who was crashing the net.

“We’re brothers, so we read each other’s minds I guess,” Alex DeGroat said.

“When they called the timeout, we just said, ‘I'm just going to throw it there and have him crash the net hard,' ” Ethan DeGroat said. “That's exactly what happened.”

Ethan DeGroat had a goal and an assist for Francis Howell (10-1-0), while Joe Christophel starred in net with 25 saves.

Howell has handed Kirkwood (7-2-0) its only losses this season after beating the Pioneers 4-2 on Nov. 26. Ethan DeGroat had four points, including two third period goals in the first meeting.

“He's a really great player and he makes everybody around him that much better,” Howell coach Larry Bumb said of Ethan DeGroat. “Him and his brother, they just click. They know where they're going. They just they work the puck really well. They're just a lot of fun to watch.”

Benjamin Herweck scored a goal and Branson Appelman made 24 saves for Kirkwood.

“We played these guys twice in the last week and he's made some great saves,” Kirkwood coach Mark Fischer said of Appelman. “He's really our backbone.”

Ethan DeGroat gave Howell the early lead by chipping in a rebound off a Jason Williams shot at the 4:17 mark of the first period.

“We always try to play our best against them and it's always close games, especially since they're another good public school,” Ethan DeGroat said.

Kirkwood outshot Howell 10-8 in a scoreless second period but couldn’t solve Christophel.

The Vikings netminder made several saves during an early power play and made pad saves on a David Vitt wraparound and an Austin Tyler one-timer.

“He gives the team confidence and we know we have a chance to win every game with him,” Bumb said. “He’s just absolutely been the best goalie I've seen so far this year.”

Herweck finally got Kirkwood on the board, tucking in a rebound off a Rylan Quick shot 6 minutes, 10 seconds into the third period.

“We played two games against these guys in the past week pretty much and they've been pretty even games,” Fischer said. “Their goalie’s been really good for them and we've created a lot of chances and they haven't really gone in and they've created chances and caught a couple of the bounces. So that can be the difference between winning game or losing game, just a couple of bounces here and there, but you can’t use that as an excuse.”

The win marks another sign of growth in the Francis Howell program, which struggled last season upon moving to the hyper-competitive Municipal Division after dominating previously in the St. Charles Division.

Ethan DeGroat said the growing pains the Vikings went through last season are paying off now.

“It actually really helped us last year being in that division even though we kind of got killed most of the year,” he said. “It helped us because we got experience in the league.”