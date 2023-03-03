By Joe Harris | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Aidan Duepner’s sense of timing is impeccable.
Duepner’s first goal of the playoffs broke a 1-all tie and lifted Fort Zumwalt West to a 2-1 win over Lafayette in the Wickenheiser Cup championship game at the Centene Community Ice Center on Friday night.
“It was unreal,” Duepner said. “I couldn't feel anything.”
Duepner was literally in the right place at the right time, poking in the rebound off a TJ Steinman shot with 6 minutes and 10 seconds left in the third period. It was his first point since Jan. 27.
He was named the game’s MVP for his play.
“We had guys that played roles for us all year long and he was one of them and I couldn't be more happier that he got out there and buried the game winner,” Zumwalt West coach Joel Herr said. “That's awesome. Unreal.”
Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars Aidan Duepner (91) celebrates his goal with teammates on the bench during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Wickenheiser Cup on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
Jackson Winkles made the lead stand up with several big saves late in the third as the Lancers pushed for the equalizer.
“We all worked so hard,” Winkles said. “It was a complete team effort. It was the best game we played all season.”
Aaron Hemmer also scored and Winkles made 24 saves for Fort Zumwalt West (21-4-4), which won its first Wickenheiser Cup championship.
“It feels amazing,” Hemmer, one of the Jaguars’ captains, said. “I wouldn’t to change this feeling for anything.”
Kyle Kraft scored and Konner Canova made 32 saves for Lafayette (8-18-4), which lost in the Wickenheiser Cup championship for the second straight season.
“Credit to Zumwalt West, they played their tails off and congratulations to them,” Lafayette coach Jim Carrico said. “Both teams had chances. This game could have gone either way. They got the bounce and we didn't get it, so that's the way it goes sometimes.”
Canova frustrated Zumwalt West early on with several big saves, leaving the Jaguars nothing to show after starting the game with a 12-3 shots on goal advantage.
“Conner played his tail off, especially in the first period,” Carrico said. “I think we were outshot (14-5), so Connor stood on his head again.”
Lafayette Lancers Kyle Kraft (14) celebrates after tying the game at one goal a piece during the Mid States Club Hockey, St. Louis Blues Wickenheiser Cup on Friday March 3, 2023 at Centene Ice Rink in Maryland Heights, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
But Hemmer finally dented the scoreboard late in the first period, burying a one-timer from an Anthony Tinsley feed from behind the net to give Zumwalt West the lead.
“Our biggest key was going to be staying out of the (penalty) box,” Hemmer said. “We got a couple of penalties. We were able to fight them off, come back, they were able to tie it up, we were able to take the lead again and it just feels amazing right now.”
Both goalies shined during a Lafayette power play early in the second period. Winkles made a pair of tough saves early in the kill and Canova somehow got his pad on a Hemmer shorthanded breakaway chance.
“Jackson was unbelievable,” Herr said. “He weathered the storm in the second period, made a huge save in the third. Couldn't ask for more out of a goalie.”
Kraft evened the game for Lafayette picking the upper corner from the right circle with 5 minutes, 31 seconds left in the second.
Winkles turned away several Lafayette chances early in the third before Duepner regained the lead for Zumwalt West.
“It means the world,” Herr said of winning the title. “It means the world to me, to the coaches, to these kids. They worked hard for all year and it was a it was a fitting into a (great) of a season.”
Mid-States Wickenheiser Cup final: Fort Zumwalt West 2, Lafayette 1
