Dunne helps Fort Zumwalt South hold off Holt comeback

ST. PETERS — Fort Zumwalt South forward James Dunne decided to take it himself with the game on the line.
After a pair of pretty assists earlier in the Bulldogs’ game against Holt on Saturday, Dunne found himself with the puck on his stick on an odd man rush in a closely contested third period.
Instead of passing, Dunne’s quick wrister found the upper right corner to help Zumwalt South to a 6-4 win in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association St. Charles Division game Saturday night.
“When the puck came out to the middle, I had a lot of speed going up and I just wanted to carry it in take it out wide and I saw that the goalie left the top right open,” Dunne said. “I just thought maybe I could get it there and it ended up going in.”
Christopher Kenny, Joseph Kenny, Ian Wilson, Andrew Royer, and Tyler Medved also scored for Zumwalt South (6-3), which has won five straight. Alexander Adkerson made 28 saves.
“When we're playing as a five-man unit, we're very successful,” Zumwalt South assistant coach Troy Watson said. “If you saw our goals tonight, it was because of good positioning, hard work in the corners and a guy sitting up high.”
Nathan Blanke had a goal and an assist and Wyatt Struckmann, Dillon Meyer and Nathan Niemela also scored for Holt (2-6-1). Brave Asher made 15 saves.
Niemela’s quick one-timer got Holt back to within a goal at 2:34 of the third, but Medved answered his 89 seconds later with a one-timer of his own to give Zumwalt South a 5-3 lead.
“I thought the boys played hard tonight to give a great effort,” Holt coach Thomas Edgar said. “We had more offensive opportunities in this game than we've had in a long time. I saw some good passing. Unfortunately, we just couldn't put it in the back of the net to get that tying goal.”
Blanke’s slick backhand-forehand combo beat Adkerson 5-hole to get Holt back in it with 8:37 left, before Dunne provided the insurance 98 seconds later.
“It's what we needed there,” Dunne said. “It was getting pretty close. They were getting their shots on net and I'm just glad I scored just to close it.”
Goals came in bunches in a high-scoring first period.
Christopher Kenny set the tone just 1 minute, 45 seconds in by burying the puck into a wide-open net after it came loose during a scrum in front of the net to give Zumwalt South a 1-0 lead.
Struckmann evened the game for Holt 17 seconds later with his first goal of the season.
Joseph Kenny regained the lead for Zumwalt South midway through the first with a wrister from the left circle.
A Wilson short-handed goal made it 3-1 Bulldogs with 4:35 left, but Meyer scored for Holt 15 seconds later, tipping in a Trenton Cavender slapshot.
Royer capped the wild opening frame with a goal to make it 4-2 Bulldogs with 31 seconds left off a nice setup from James Dunne.
“James saw me open and fortunately I put it in,” Royer said. “Just get being hard on the forecheck and having pressure in the zone as a team.”
Holt had the first nine shots on goal and outshot Zumwalt South 14-5 in the second period, but Adkerson made the Bulldogs’ two-goal lead hold up coming up with stops of quality chances by Meyer and Connor Shorts late in the frame.
Though not tested as much as his counterpart, Asher got on front of a dangerous Bulldogs’ chance late in the second to keep the Indians within striking distance.
“We’ve been short-handed all season with injuries and sicknesses,” Edgar said. “Tonight, we were down four of our top players tonight. Again, that's no excuse. But, hopefully, the second half of the season we can get those guys back.”
Adkerson came up with a couple more tough stops as Holt turned up the pressure late.
Watson said Adkerson was the difference for the Bulldogs.
“Holt is a great team, a great coach, and they're not going to give up on you,” Watson said. “So, every time they scored, we were able to get that two-goal lead, and Alexander was able to come up strong.”