Ethan DeGroat, junior, Francis Howell

The 5-foot-7 forward led the Vikings in scoring during a perfect regular season before a coronavirus outbreak on the team ended its season in the playoffs. DeGroat had 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) in 17 games. A speedy sniper, DeGroat will be counted on heavily as Howell plays in Mid-States Club Hockey Association's Municipal Division, the league's most competitive. DeGroat is off to a good start this season with two goals and two assists in three games.