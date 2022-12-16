Eureka blanks shorthanded Fort Zumwalt South

AFFTON — Eureka never let up.

The Wildcats, facing an extremely short-handed Fort Zumwalt South team in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game Friday at Affton Ice Rink, controlled play from start to finish en route to a 4-0 win.

Zachary Waeltermann, Mitchell Barth, Cedric Strickland and Hayden Hoskins scored for Eureka (5-7-1). Lendon Arledge made seven saves to record his first shutout of the season.

Alexander Adkerson made 24 saves for Zumwalt South (8-2-1), which dressed just eight skaters due to club commitments.

“It's definitely a change of pace because we know this team (Zumwalt South) is actually way better than they were represented at (Friday),” Eureka coach Joseph Nahm said. “They're actually a really tight defensive team and so going into this game, one of the concerns was making sure that we got a lot of opportunities. When we saw their bench was short, one of the challenges is to keep that intensity going through an entire game.”

Eureka had the jump from the opening faceoff and had an 8-0 shots on goal advantage to start the contest.

After several tough saves in the opening minutes, Waeltermann finally solved Adkerson by banging home a rebound off a John Knobbe shot to give Eureka the lead with 5 minutes and 24 seconds left in the opening frame.

“You’ve just got to know that you have the man advantage and just keep working harder than them,” Waeltermann said. “You have more legs and you can go out there faster and just keep the game moving.”

Barth made it 2-0 Eureka two minutes into the second period, capitalizing on a Carter Lawson feed.

Strickland added to the Wildcats led at the 5-minute, 52-second mark of the second, deflecting a Spencer Leassner shot for his second goal of the season.

Zumwalt South got a spark with a two-man advantage early in the third. Zumwalt South coach John Gissy pulled Adkerson to give them a 6-on-3 advantage that produced several chances including one off the crossbar.

“I know it sounds weird, but it might have been beneficial in that third period that we got a few penalties because we had to stay sharp, we had to stay focused,” Nahm said. “I think that one of the things is in a game like that where you feel like you can be dominant, like you're out-shooting them, you're out-playing them, but the score was fairly close still.”

Eureka broke the pressure and Hoskins effectively put the game away with a short-handed, empty-net goal to make it 4-0 with 11:42 left.

“It put the nail in the coffin for us,” Hoskins said. “You just got to know to keep up the pace, no matter how many players the other team has.”

Adkerson kept it from getting out of hand, making several tough saves as the Wildcats came in waves against the tiring Bulldogs.

“It's a good win,” Nahm said. “Every win is good. I think the biggest thing is just that we that we can play a complete game even in a little bit of a different setting.”

Eureka 4, Fort Zumwalt South 0