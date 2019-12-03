Slowed by a concussion, Bulger is expected to return in about a week. A premier playmaker, he helped jump-start a prolific Cadets offense that averaged 3.81 goals last season. Bulger led CBC with 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) and adds a physical presence.
