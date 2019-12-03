Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Hunter Parker, Granite City

Hunter Parker, Granite City hockey

The highly-skilled forward took a year off from his Triple-A team to focus on high school hockey. Parker is one of the early scoring leaders in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association with eight goals and 14 assists for the Warriors, who are 5-1-1. He already has two more points than he did all last season when he played in just seven games.