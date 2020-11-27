Familiar linemates push the pace for CBC in victory against SLUH

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — CBC hockey coach John Jost put the band back together Friday, and it made sweet music.
With a full compliment of players, Hunter Bulger, Elijah Roofe and Charlie Wind were reunited on a line. The trio, which had success together last season, picked up where it left off, accounting for four goals in CBC’s 6-2 win over St. Louis U. High in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Municipal Division game at Centene Community Ice Center.
“We had to go back to old reliable,” Jost said.
Bulger scored twice and had an assist, Roofe had a goal and two assists and Wind had a goal for CBC (2-0).
Sam Carosello and Alex Robinson also scored, Michael Kennedy had a pair of assists and Jack Solomon made 10 saves.
“We all play the same way, we're all kind of close together so having them back was a big motivator,” Roofe said.
Maxwell Sextro and Matthew Warnecke scored for SLUH (0-1). Sophomore Wyatt Gottschall made 32 saves in his varsity debut.
Gottschall found out he was playing at 2 p.m. Friday after senior netminder Jacob Buttice had to quarantine for coronavirus-related concerns.
SLUH interim coach Steve Walters said team leaders Warnecke and Buttice called him to lend encouragement.
“I thought he was comfortable and steady and he played better and better as the game went on,” said Walters, who took over as coach for Jack Behan, who opted out this season because he is the primary caregiver of a relative who is high risk for the virus.
Bulger, who missed the season opener Monday because he was practicing with his junior team, gave the Cadets a 1-0 lead 3 minutes and 45 seconds into the contest off a Kennedy feed from behind the net.
The ice tilted mightily in CBC’s favor in the second period, but Gottschall kept frustrating the Cadets, who had 11 of the first 12 shots of the frame. Gottschall made big saves on top-notch chances by Carosello, Kennedy and Bulger to keep the Jr. Billikens in it.
“If you keep peppering them, they're bound to go in,” Bulger said. “He played really good, but you keep shooting.”
Wind finally broke through with a backhand to give CBC a 2-0 lead with 4:56 left in the second.
SLUH responded 49 seconds later with a Sextro goal, which snapped Solomon’s shutout string at 70 minutes and 53 seconds to begin the season.
A strong forecheck by Thomas Lavigne led to Robinson’s goal that gave CBC a 3-1 lead late in the second.
“Getting hard in on the forecheck, two guys in,” Roofe said. “The coaches really preach it in practice so whenever we start applying it into the game that really pushed us through.”
The Bulger, Roofe and Wind line effectively put the game away early in the third period.
Bulger got it going with a perfect pass to Roofe in the slot to make it 4-1 just 52 seconds into the frame. Bulger struck again a couple minutes later with a shorthanded goal to give the Cadets a four-goal advantage.
“They passed it up the wall, I read it good, I beat their defense when I came down and I kind of noticed he was off his post on the blocker,” Bulger said. “I missed it earlier when I drove, so was like I'm going to try it again and I roofed it this time instead of putting it on the ice.”
CBC has started the season strong, shutting out defending champion Vianney on Monday and following that with a win over SLUH in two rivalry games.
“Tonight, I think we learned that we can't come out even a little bit flat,” Jost said. “I thought SLUH really got the better of the play early on. It took us a period to get going, where it was kind of the opposite against Vianney the other night.”
11/27/2020 - ice hockey - CBC vs SLUH
11/27/2020 - ice hockey - CBC vs SLUH
11/27/2020 - ice hockey - CBC vs SLUH
11/27/2020 - ice hockey - CBC vs SLUH
11/27/2020 - ice hockey - CBC vs SLUH
11/27/2020 - ice hockey - CBC vs SLUH
11/27/2020 - ice hockey - CBC vs SLUH
11/27/2020 - ice hockey - CBC vs SLUH
11/27/2020 - ice hockey - CBC vs SLUH
11/27/2020 - ice hockey - CBC vs SLUH
11/27/2020 - ice hockey - CBC vs SLUH
11/27/2020 - ice hockey - CBC vs SLUH
11/27/2020 - ice hockey - CBC vs SLUH
11/27/2020 - ice hockey - CBC vs SLUH
11/27/2020 - ice hockey - CBC vs SLUH
11/27/2020 - ice hockey - CBC vs SLUH
11/27/2020 - ice hockey - CBC vs SLUH
11/27/2020 - ice hockey - CBC vs SLUH
11/27/2020 - ice hockey - CBC vs SLUH
11/27/2020 - ice hockey - CBC vs SLUH
11/27/2020 - ice hockey - CBC vs SLUH
11/27/2020 - ice hockey - CBC vs SLUH
11/27/2020 - ice hockey - CBC vs SLUH
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.