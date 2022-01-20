Family ties: LaVignes share special athletic bond

For years, the most important feature on Jackie LaVigne’s phone was her calendar.

Parents of seven children, including triplets, she and her husband, Paul, relied on the app to stay on top of games, practices, tryouts and tournaments.

“The calendar on the phone, that was a game changer,” Jackie said. “Because, when we were trying to do it for the paper calendar, it was a lot of confusion.”

Triplets Frannie, Mimi and Tom are the babies. Jeff is the oldest, followed by Danny, Margaret and Mary Katherine.

While the older siblings have left the nest, the triplets are high school seniors — Frannie and Mimi at Nerinx Hall, and Tom at CBC.

And they have left their mark. Frannie helped lead the Markers to two consecutive state appearances in volleyball, including the first in school history. Mimi, who also is active in theatre, was the captain of the Markers’ tennis team. Tom helped CBC to the Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup championship as a junior and is a captain for the Cadets this winter.

“All the triplets were captains of their team and Margaret was a two-time captain (at the University of Nebraska-Omaha for soccer)," Paul said. "Having four captains at one time, I think that's the thing I'm most proud of, is their ability to lead and their ability to motivate."

With the high school volleyball and tennis seasons over, for a change, the Lavignes only have one child to follow as Tom and CBC try to repeat.

“We can ride to games together and like go get dinner, like this is so weird,” said Jackie, who said she and Paul took a divide and conquer approach to the hectic schedule. “We never could do that before.”

When the kids were younger, it was a much different story. The typical weekend would include up to 20 different events.

“I would have anxiety all week about how it would work out, but it always did,” Paul said.

Sports are in the LaVigne DNA.

Paul and his twin brother, Steve, went to St. Louis U. High before playing NCAA Division I soccer at Notre Dame. Jackie went to Nerinx before playing tennis at St. Louis University.

Jackie’s seven brothers went to CBC and played hockey. One of those brothers, current CBC hockey coach John Jost, is the all-time winningest coach in Mid-States history.

Playing for his uncle and putting on the purple and gold jersey is special to Tom, whose two older brothers also won Challenge Cup titles with the Cadets.

“It was awesome,” Tom said. “I needed one and I got it. And now just knowing that all three of us have one and several of my other family members in the Jost family have it and I think it's just like a special thing. It’s kind of what every single Jost boy dreams about, is getting a ring winning the state championship.”

While CBC hockey is a family tradition, so is supporting each other.

The LaVignes always arrive in numbers, whether it is packing the stands or supporting each other from a distance. In November, Paul was in Denver watching Margaret in her conference finals, while the rest of the clan was in Cape Girardeau cheering on Frannie at state volleyball. Paul and Margaret were glued to the Internet feed cheering on every play.

“My dad only missed a handful of our Notre Dame games, and we played coast to coast,” Paul said. “One weekend UCLA, the next weekend Rutgers, the next weekend SMU, and my dad saw it all, and that's kind of our precedent to go watch all our kids.”

Mimi was in the front row at the Show-Me Center with a jumbo head of her sister in her hands.

“It was so much fun,” Mimi said. “Both of us had our seasons at the same time. After my match, I'd be running with my parents to go watch her volleyball game, or like on a Friday night, I'd be on my phone watching it and making sure like I didn't miss anything.”

The sibling support went both ways.

“I would try make it to Mimi's tennis matches like in between practices,” Frannie said. “I just love it so much because we can always be there for each other. You always have someone to lean on because we all know what we're going through.”

Tom said the siblings are their own support system.

“Senior year, I think it was kind of even more special, like watching Frannie hit the ball super hard down the court and it was just kind of awesome to watch Mimi playing tennis, she has a great serve,” Tom said. “When we’re on the beach, I'm playing volleyball with them. When we're at home, I'm playing tennis with them. So, it's like I can like relate, just being an athlete with them and I think there's like a special bond.”

Jackie and Paul let their children choose their own paths and let them dictate how serious they would pursue it — even if it didn’t include a sport.

Mimi quit the Nerinx tennis team as a sophomore to focus on theatre. But when Covid-19 hit, the theatre activity was shut down and Mimi went back to the court.

“We had brand new coaches, it was they were really trying to rebuild our program,” Mimi said. “I saw this like as my opportunity to like, kind of look at tennis from a new perspective. I played all summer … and I ended up getting significantly better at tennis. And then I ended up as a captain my senior year and it was like such a rewarding experience.”

She still has a passion for theatre and has been a part of 10 productions between Nerinx and CBC, with her favorite being “Rock of Ages.”

The LaVignes pack the theater like they do a hockey rink or a gymnasium.

While the venues may change, mom and dad’s support hasn’t. The bond the siblings have comes from Jackie and Paul’s relentless efforts to be there, all the time.

“I'll have a game Friday night and they're there and then they drive from Nerinx to go to Margaret’s game, which is like a six-hour drive,” Frannie said. “They'll leave right after my game so they're there for her game in the morning. Like they just make everything work. They're always there supporting us.”

And that is something all the LaVigne children will remember more than the wins and the losses.

“They showed us how important showing up for the people that you care about is,” Mimi said. “Having that relationship of always being there for each other is so important. We've always been and that's how it will continue to be for the rest of our lives, like always showing up for each other for those important events and those milestones. That'll never stop.”