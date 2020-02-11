Fast start propels CBC past Summit, into Challenge Cup semifinal

WEBSTER GROVES — The CBC hockey team has a good memory.
The Cadets carried a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three series against Summit in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup quarterfinal in Game 2 of their series on Tuesday at Webster Ice Rink. The Falcons needed a win to force a winner-take-all mini-game immediately after.
CBC was in the same position, in the same rink, on the same bench, in the same round, 364 days ago against Chaminade. The Red Devils forced a mini-game and eventually shocked the Cadets by ending their season in a shootout.
CBC made sure it didn’t happen again with a dominant 6-1 win to punch its ticket to the semifinal round. The Cadets (25-1) will play Kirkwood (13-8-5) in a best of three series starting Sat. Feb. 22 at the Centene Center.
“We just wanted to get the job done,” said CBC senior forward Tony Andrews, who scored twice and had an assist. “We played the mini-game last year it didn’t work out for us.”
Thomas Ramer also scored twice and had an assist, Hunter Bulger had a goal and an assist and Charlie Wind also scored for CBC. Matt Smith, who had been sidelined for most of the season after undergoing hip surgery in September, picked up his first win, making 23 saves.
Andrew Koutsogiannis scored and Bailey Marler made 21 saves for Summit (16-8-1).
“Whether they were up or down, they never got too high, never got too low,” Summit coach Justin Maroon said. “They just fought to the end.”
CBC took control from the outset and had a 7-0 shots on goal advantage through the first six minutes.
Ramer gave the Cadets the lead with a power-play goal at the 2:44 mark. The junior defenseman used a Summit defender as a screen to beat Marler low.
“I saw he was screening his own goalie,” Ramer said. “I just whipped it around him and it went in.”
Andrews, who had the assist on Ramer’s goal, made it 2-0 at 5:47. Andrews stole the puck deep in Summit’s zone, took one stride and found the top corner.
Wind scored a shorthanded goal with 2:56 left in the first to extend it to 3-0. Brogan Rumpf got the assist.
“It’s huge,” CBC coach John Jost said about the early lead. “Especially when you’re the team that just needs to tie, that first goal is like having a two-goal advantage.”
Marler kept the Falcons in it with several tough saves. He also got help from his posts as Bulger found metal three times in the first period.
Smith only faced five shots in the first for CBC, but he stopped a couple of quality Falcons’ chances with a glove save on a Salvatore Cerrato shot and smothered a Justin Massara tip.
“I’ll give Summit a ton of credit, they kept coming,” Jost said. “They evened up the shots. They had some quality chances and Smitty rose to the occasion. He played a great game for us.”
Bulger finally tickled the twine with a shorthanded goal for a 4-0 cushion with 7:04 left in the second. Ramer sprung Bulger with an outlet and the junior forward tucked a slick backhand into the net.
Koutsogiannis gave Summit some life, scoring with 3:14 left in the third, but the Falcons never got closer.
Summit pushed hard early in the third period, taking the first five shots. Smith was up to the task and made a perfectly timed poke-check to thwart a Koutsogiannis breakaway chance.
“If we score on the breakaway the first minute and a half of the third, it’s a whole different ballgame,” Maroon said. “The roof would have blown off the rink there.”
Andrews quelled any Summit comeback bid by scoring his second goal with 6:45 left. Ramer added an unassisted tally a couple of minutes later to set the final score.
“I think we played really good in the D-zone when we needed to,” Andrews said. “We played defense first and that led to good offense.”
Kirkwood will present a big challenge for the Cadets, who have only lost to the Pioneers this season.
“They’re obviously good in goal but they are a really balanced team,” Jost said. “They’re strong on defense and they’ve got some forwards that can really hurt you. For us, we’ve got to use our depth and we’ve got to stay out of the box, they’ve got a really good power play. We’ve got to play 5-on-5 hockey and we’ve got to be good in all three zones. That’s the only way we can beat them.”