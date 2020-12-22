Fort Zumwalt West rolls past Duchesne, continues best start in six seasons

WENTZVILLE — Fort Zumwalt West needed someone to spark the offense and its captain came through.
Owen McNamee scored four goals while linemate Trent Van Gels had four assists as the Jaguars broke through in the second period and pulled away for a 7-1 win over Duchesne in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association St. Charles Division game at Wentzville Ice Arena.
Daniel Rudman, the third musketeer on the McNamee and Van Gels line, had a goal and an assist, giving the line 10 points in the game.
“I’ve played with Danny since I was 6 years old and I’ve played with Trent my whole high school career, so we know each other pretty well by now,” McNamee said. “And we've just figured out how to make things work on the ice.”
Jameson McGrath and Jack Rider also scored for Zumwalt West (6-0-1). Samuel Zgiet made 30 saves to run his record to 3-0.
Zumwalt West is off to its best start since the 2014-2015 season, when it started 8-0-2.
“I can't be more excited with the players and the attitudes on the team,” Zumwalt West coach Paul Johnson said. “It's just absolutely phenomenal being blessed with the talent that's on the team right now and the ability to work together and that's really the key. I mean you saw it tonight, just a little tough roll out, but then they start clicking and things start going in the back of the net.”
Nolan Kelsey scored, and Jackson Winkles made 19 saves for Duchesne (0-6-2).
Both goalies shined in a scoreless first period that featured multiple high-quality chances for each side.
Zgiet got in front of a pair of Austin Meers opportunities, including smothering a late breakaway.
Winkles robbed McGrath after he split a pair of Duchesne defenders and got in front of a McNamee blast late in the period that stunned the netminder. After a brief visit from the trainer, Winkles stayed in the game.
“They were very good team,” Duchesne coach Joe Rupp said. “They had guys that can move all over the ice. We couldn’t get a couple of bounces and ultimately we lost.”
McNamee finally broke through 41 seconds into the second period, chipping a Van Gels feed into the upper right corner to give West a 1-0 lead.
McNamee made it 2-0 at 6:24 of the second, winning the puck from a pair of Duchesne defenders and going top shelf with a laser from the left circle.
“It’s just persistence,” McNamee said. “You'll do the same play four times and it'll only work once but it's that fourth time that really tips the scale.”
McGrath thought he had given the Jaguars a three-goal advantage a few minutes later, but the officials waved it off ruling the slapshot clanged off the cross bar.
McGrath finally found the back of the net early in the third, burying a pretty behind-the-back feed from Cody Johnson to give West a 3-0 lead.
McNamee followed with his third of the night with a wicked backhander from the high slot at the 5:47 mark and he finished his memorable night seconds later scoring while falling to make it 5-0.
“He's one of those guys that has the motor that just doesn't stop,” Johnson said of McNamee. “He's just such a great asset to the team and that's what makes him a great team captain. He's always moving and motivates the team and he definitely leads by example.”
Zgiet continued his strong play from the first into the final two periods, frustrating Meers and Kelsey by thwarting several odd-man rushes.
“Just got to hang in there,” Zgiet said. “Sometimes there's going to be breakaways. You just got do what your team needs to win.”
The 6-foot-4 netminder played as big as his frame.
“It was just a brick wall,” Johnson said. “He's been such a great addition to the team. I think he's only been playing goalie for two or three years, so he's really coming into his own.”
Kelsey finally broke through for Duchesne at the 6:48 mark of the third.
Rudman and Rider added late goals for the Jaguars.
“We lost 7-1 but it was it was not played like a 7-1 game,” Rupp said. “He (Winkles) played very well in the net and he ultimately deserve to win, but we couldn't pull it out.”