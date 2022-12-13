Fort Zumwalt West saves the drama, cruises past Holt

WENTZVILLE — The sequel to Fort Zumwalt West’s and Holt’s season series lacked the suspense of the first edition.

Zumwalt West set the tone with a goal in the opening seconds and cruised to a 5-0 win in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association St. Charles Division game Tuesday night at Wentzville Ice Rink.

The Jaguars’ line of TJ Steinman, Brandt Diel and Anthony Tinsley dominated the contest. Tinsley scored twice, Steinman had a goal and an assist, and Diel had a pair of assists.

“They're a backbone to this team,” Zumwalt West coach Joel Herr said. “We go as they go. They're the engine that drives the bus.”

Bryce Uglow and Logan Van Gels also scored, while Jackson Winkles made 25 saves to notch his first shutout of the season for Zumwalt West (6-0-3).

“Just making the saves I need to make to keep my team in the game,” Winkles said. “My defensemen played really well and I just made the saves.”

Connor Brennan made 34 saves for Holt (6-5-1).

It was a far cry from the first meeting between the teams on Nov. 25, when Zumwalt West needed a goal from Diel with four seconds left to salvage a 7-7 tie.

“I think the last time, we got a little complacent,” Tinsley said. “We got up 4-1 and we just started kind of making dumb penalties and stuff and they came back and it was a really tough game when it shouldn't have been. So, I think this game was our kind of our redemption.”

Steinman scored on the game’s first shot on goal to give Zumwalt West the lead just 22 seconds into the game.

“It was right off the bat and we got motivation from the start,” Steinman said.

Tinsley’s shorthanded goal gave the Jaguars a 2-0 lead three minutes later. Diel’s poke check led to an odd man rush. Diel’s shot went high but bounced off the glass to the side of the net where Tinsley tucked it into the open net.

Uglow added to the Zumwalt West lead 4 minutes and 1 second into the second period with his first goal of the season, a wrister from the left circle.

Tinsley made it 4-0 Jaguars in the opening minute of the third period, finishing a 2-on-1 with Steinman with a slick forehand-backhand combination.

“I love those guys,” Tinsley said of his line mates Diel and Steinman. “I've been playing with them for pretty much two years now and they know when to pass and they know when to shoot and it's just a really fun line to be on and I feel like I get a lot opportunities when I’m with them.”

Van Gels scored his seventh of the season four minutes later.

“You got to turn the page,” Holt coach Thomas Edgar said. “Come back to practice this week. Work on things that didn't go so well and build off the things that did.”

Winkles stood tall, especially during a Holt push in the second period including a big stop on an Aiden Meintz breakaway. He even got help from his posts during an Indians power play.

“He mentioned in practice he was ready to go for this game,” Herr said. “He likes to step up for the big competition and he brought it (Tuesday).”

Fort Zumwalt West 5, Holt 0