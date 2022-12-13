Fort Zumwalt West saves the drama, cruises past Holt

TJ Steinman of Fort Zumwalt West circles behind the net to celebrate scoring on Timberland at the Wentzville Ice Arena in Wentzville, Missouri on Tuesday December 21, 2021. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Holt Indians Connor Brennan (19) makes the save on the breakaway shot by Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars Brandt Diel (22) during the Mid States Club Hockey game played Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Wentzville Ice Arena in Wentzville, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars Anthony Tinsley (37) makes a move around Holt Indians Connor Brennan (19) to score a goal during the Mid States Club Hockey game played Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Wentzville Ice Arena in Wentzville, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars Anthony Tinsley (37) celebrates scoring his first goal of the game during the Mid States Club Hockey game played Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Wentzville Ice Arena in Wentzville, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
It was a far cry from the first meeting between the teams on Nov. 25, when Zumwalt West needed a goal from Diel with four seconds left to salvage a 7-7 tie.
“I think the last time, we got a little complacent,” Tinsley said. “We got up 4-1 and we just started kind of making dumb penalties and stuff and they came back and it was a really tough game when it shouldn't have been. So, I think this game was our kind of our redemption.”
Steinman scored on the game’s first shot on goal to give Zumwalt West the lead just 22 seconds into the game.
“It was right off the bat and we got motivation from the start,” Steinman said.
Tinsley’s shorthanded goal gave the Jaguars a 2-0 lead three minutes later. Diel’s poke check led to an odd man rush. Diel’s shot went high but bounced off the glass to the side of the net where Tinsley tucked it into the open net.
Uglow added to the Zumwalt West lead 4 minutes and 1 second into the second period with his first goal of the season, a wrister from the left circle.
Tinsley made it 4-0 Jaguars in the opening minute of the third period, finishing a 2-on-1 with Steinman with a slick forehand-backhand combination.
“I love those guys,” Tinsley said of his line mates Diel and Steinman. “I've been playing with them for pretty much two years now and they know when to pass and they know when to shoot and it's just a really fun line to be on and I feel like I get a lot opportunities when I’m with them.”
Van Gels scored his seventh of the season four minutes later.
“You got to turn the page,” Holt coach Thomas Edgar said. “Come back to practice this week. Work on things that didn't go so well and build off the things that did.”
Winkles stood tall, especially during a Holt push in the second period including a big stop on an Aiden Meintz breakaway. He even got help from his posts during an Indians power play.
“He mentioned in practice he was ready to go for this game,” Herr said. “He likes to step up for the big competition and he brought it (Tuesday).”
