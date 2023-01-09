Foshee leads late comeback as Parkway South rallies to tie Lindbergh 6-6

Most teams would pack it in down three goals heading into the third period. Parkway South isn’t like most teams.

Brendan Foshee ignited a furious comeback to help lead the Patriots to a 6-6 tie against Lindbergh in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Suburban Conference game at the Kennedy Ice Rink on Monday night.

“We knew we were good enough to come back in the game,” Foshee said. “We scored three goals in a period a lot of times over the years, so we knew we could do it.”

Parkway South actually needed four goals to salvage the tie. The Patriots outscored Lindbergh 4-1 and outshot the Flyers 16-7 in the final frame.

It is the second tie this season between the Suburban Conference rivals.

“At the intermission there I asked the guys to calm down and just go have fun and play,” Parkway South assistant coach Patrick Gifford said. “And they refocused and they did that and the outcome was not exactly what we want, obviously you want to win the game, but coming back from that kind of deficit I’m proud of the guys for the resilience they showed today.”

Foshee had two goals and two assists for Parkway South (12-3-2). Jackson Pilas and Stephen Craig each had a goal and two assists, Jamison Gifford had a goal and an assist and Caleb Limpert also scored.

Alexander Ringhofer had three goals and two assists for Lindbergh (5-3-6). Jake Williams and Luke Ferguson each had a goal and an assist and Quinn Johnson also scored.

“This was our sixth tie the season so this team can play in in tight games,” Lindbergh coach Kevin Plager said. “It's just getting over that hump right there. Parkway South has a [heck] of a team over there. And for us to come out and play like we did, establish our game again, we got back to the basics tonight and it really showed.”

Limpert got the rally going with a goal just as a Patriots power play expired four minutes into the third and Foshee cut it to 5-4 with a power play goal at the 6 minute, 17 second mark.

Craig evened the game midway through the third with his seventh goal of the season.

Williams’ goal with 2 minutes, 52 seconds left gave Lindbergh a 6-5 lead, but Jamison Gifford’s slap shot from the point tied it back up 92 seconds later.

“We’ve faced adversity every game, we basically have all year, so we just had to push forward and find a way,” Foshee said.

Johnson gave Lindbergh the lead five minutes into the game by using his speed to split the Parkway South defenders and he finished the break with a backhand-forehand combination to notch his first goal of the season.

Ringhofer made it 2-0 Flyers with his team-leading 13th goal of the season at the 6 minute, 39 second mark of the first period.

But Parkway South responded just 16 seconds later with an unassisted goal by Pilas to get back into the game.

Ringhofer struck again early in the second period, corralling a bouncing puck and whipping a wrist shot into the upper left corner to give Lindbergh a 3-1 lead.

Parkway South again came up with a quick response 17 seconds later as Foshee lit the lamp.

Ferguson’s power play goal with five minutes left in the second gave Lindbergh a 4-2 lead. Ringhofer intercepted a pass at center ice and fed Ferguson after skating the puck behind the Patriots’ net.

Ringhofer’s second career hat trick extended the Flyers’ lead before Parkway South started a frantic comeback in the third period.

“I think it's definitely good to come away with at least a tie,” Ringhofer said. “They’re a good team. We've been kind of in a slump right now. It's definitely good to see some light heading into the second half of season.”

Parkway South 6, Lindbergh 6