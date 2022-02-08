Fox earns tie with Marquette to advance to Challenge Cup quarterfinals

CHESTERFIELD — Fox won the gamble.

As the clock quickly ticked down, it was clear the tiebreaker scenarios would come into play to determine who would advance to the quarterfinals of the Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup tournament as Marquette held a one-goal lead over the Warriors in Tuesday's round-robin game at Maryville University Hockey Center.

Those scenarios made for a unique situation.

Marquette needed to win by two goals and Fox needed to salvage a tie to move on. So, with Marquette up 2-1, a score that would have advanced Oakville instead of either team on the ice, the question became which coach would pull the goalie first.

Marquette pulled its goalie with a minute to go and possession of the puck deep in the Fox zone, but Fox’s Jack Kohlmann broke loose and scored an empty-net goal with 7.9 seconds left to secure a 2-2 tie for Fox and a trip to the quarterfinals to face top-seeded CBC.

“I'm embarrassed to tell you how long I've been thinking about how that goalie pull situation was going to come if it came down to this scenario, it's a chess match,” Fox coach James Hohmeier said. “They’re coached really well, there's a lot that goes into it, but I knew they had to win by two and just based on their communication from the bench, I had a really good feeling they were going to pull their guy first.”

Marquette seemed to gain an even bigger advantage as Fox’s Connor Westbrock was called for a penalty with 30 seconds left, giving the Mustangs a two-man advantage.

“We knew we had to win by two or score five and at the six-minute mark, we knew we weren't scoring five,” Marquette coach Gary Tockman said. “So, then we just started looking at pulling the goalie. Their goalie made two huge saves in the last four or five minutes. It was a great game. That's probably the best game we played all year.”

The empty-netter gave Kohlmann a team-high 24 goals this season, including four in the playoffs.

“Marquette’s a really good team, they had us beat, but when it comes down to goal deferential and everything, they had to pull the goalie,” Kohlmann said. The last seven seconds, Jason (Piwowarczyk) chipped it out and I got a break.”

Caden Harrison scored and Ethan Jourden made 23 saves for Fox (14-4-5).

Ty Stultz and Thomas Vodnansky scored and Cole Eckert made 19 saves for Marquette (5-13-5).

“Cole was awesome,” Tockman said. “I'm so proud because last year, he sat and supported when Isaac (Weatherford) had the big run, and Cole was just a great teammate. This year, he got a chance to play and he played unbelievably.”

Stultz gave Marquette the lead just 32 seconds into the contest, tipping in a Luke Chase slap shot.

Harrison tied it for Fox with 6 minutes and 38 seconds left in the first period, roofing a one-timer on a chance created by the forecheck of Richard Sheffey and Trevor Kohm.

A strong individual effort by Vodnansky regained the lead for Marquette 49 seconds into the second period. Vodnansky picked the pocket of a Fox defender at the Warriors blue line and tucked in a slick backhand on the resulting breakaway.

Both goalies were brilliant.

Eckert went post to post to stop a point-blank chance for Fox late in the second period. Jourden returned the favor with a similar save in the third to stop a golden chance for the Mustangs.

“You’ve got to stay focused 100 percent of the time,” Jourden said. “You’ve always got to read the plays, whether he’s a lefty or a righty, whether he’s going back door. It’s all about the angles and you’ve got to keep your focus and composure.”

Fox has never beaten CBC in seven previous tries, but the programs have played just once since 2014. Hohmeier knows the Cadets will be tough.

“I'm just so proud to be where we are,” he said. “I look at being in the Challenge Cup as an honor. I know that they feel the same way. It's challenging. We're facing a heavy heavy opponent here. There's a lot of things to tighten up on, but just stick with the same mindset, play our game and let it fall where it falls.”