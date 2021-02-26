Francis Howell Central earns shot at Wickenheiser title with furious comeback against Duchesne

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Even as the Zamboni took to the ice more than 10 minutes following their game, members of the Francis Howell Central hockey team still were trying to process what happened.
Down three goals against Duchesne heading into the third period of Game 2 of their Mid-States Club Hockey Association Wickenheiser Cup semifinal series at Centene Community Ice Center on Friday night, the Spartans mounted a comeback for the ages.
Howell Central scored five third-period goals, the last four coming in the game’s final four minutes, to top a shell-shocked Duchesne squad for a 5-4 win.
The comeback clinched a spot in the Wickenheiser Cup final for the Spartans on March 6. Howell Central (15-7-1) will play No. 2 seed Ladue (17-1-4). The start time has yet to be determined.
Braden Silver scored the third and tying goal during the comeback for Howell Central, which needed just a tie to advance after winning Game 1.
“I’m still processing it,” Silver said. “I thought we were just going to the minigame, but then we scored and won it. It’s way better than going to a minigame.”
Benjamin Wuori had a goal and three assists, John Wuertz had a goal and an assist and Deacon Schmatt also scored for Howell Central. Carson Dahl made 20 saves.
“We made some changes in the third,” Howell Central coach Mark Jones said. “We knew we were down. We knew we had to get some pucks to the net.”
The Spartans overcame two three-goal deficits and outshot the Pioneers 21-6 in the game’s final 15 minutes.
Wuertz sparked the comeback with a great individual effort to cut it to 3-1 at 5:19 of the third.
“That was the turning point,” Jones said.
Duchesne (8-12-3) appeared primed to force a winner-take-all minigame after Andrew Trupiano scored with 6:31 left to restore its three-goal lead.
But Wuori answered on a nice feed from Austin Schrage to keep the Spartans close with 3:59 left.
“We went to the locker room after the first two periods, we got our heads together,” Wuori said. “We had the mindset to keep playing, no matter what the score was to keep pushing. Thankfully, we got a goal and got that momentum going.”
Silver’s power play goal with 2:13 left made it a one-goal game and 62 seconds later he struck again to tie the game. Wuori got the assists on both goals.
“Ben was just taking it in, he tried doing a move and lost it,” Silver said of the game-tier. “I was just right there and I took the shot and it went in.”
Needing to win, the tying goal forced Duchesne to pull its goalie. Schmatt’s empty netter with 4.6 seconds left capped the Miracle at Centene.
“I’m still processing what happened,” Wuori said. “One shift we had a bunch of nice plays and we were able to pull through.”
Duchesne carried the play for the first two periods.
Austin Meers, Nolan Kelsey and Tommy Dulle all scored first period goals for the Pioneers. Kyle Spann made 35 saves.
Meers gave Duchesne the lead just 93 seconds into the game after Troy Haeffner dug the puck out of the corner and found him all alone in front of the Spartans’ net.
A fortunate bounce helped the Pioneers extend their lead as Kelsey’s pass from behind the Howell Central net went off the stick of a Spartans defender and into the net to make it 2-0 at the 4:58 mark of the first period.
Dulle kept Duchesne rolling, putting home a loose puck amid a wild scramble in front of the Spartans’ net late in the first. The goal was scored seconds after a Pioneers’ power play expired in which Dahl made several tough saves for Howell Central.
Lost in the comeback was Dahl’s play. The senior goalie made several big saves to keep the Spartans within striking distance, making the comeback possible.
“Lights out as always,” Jones said. “He gives us a chance to win every night and he makes a lot of big saves to keep us in it. We’re down three goals and he made several big saves as we started inching back.”