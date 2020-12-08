Francis Howell Central stays hot, pulls away from Holt in third period

WENTZVILLE — Francis Howell Central’s Brett Robinson has been on a scoring streak that would be the envy of any forward. It is even more impressive that he is a defenseman.
Robinson continued his hot hand against Holt on Tuesday night, scoring three goals and an assist in the Spartans’ 9-3 victory in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association St. Charles Division game at Wentzville Ice Rink. The 6-foot senior now has 11 goals and two assists in just four games.
“It is pretty crazy,” Robinson said. “I didn't think I could do it, but I’ve got my teammates to back me up.”
Robinson started as a forward in youth hockey but switched to the blue line later. But those offensive instincts never left him.
“We give him the green light, but his teammates cover for him on the back end,” Central coach Mark Jones said.
The Spartans entered Tuesday’s game averaging eight goals a game on the young season and added to that against the Indians.
Ethan Tieman scored twice and had an assist, Nathan Reitz had a goal and an assist and Benjamin Wuori, Braden Silver and Austin Schrage also scored for Central (3-0-1). Curtis Gonz made 32 saves.
“We forecheck hard,” Jones said. “We really pick up on the backcheck, but it starts with the defense. We rush the ice together. We crash the net. We got a lot of guys that can shoot the puck. A lot of talent on this roster, a lot of hard work, but overall, our speed and our transition game has really picked up over the years.”
Robinson broke the game open, scoring all three of his goals in the third period. He started the salvo by, scoring off a rebound from a Noah Hutchison shot and put the game away midway through the third going coast-to-coast and finishing top shelf to make it 7-3.
After a Schrage goal, Robinson capped his night with a pretty move to get by a Holt defenseman to create his own breakaway.
Dillon Meyer scored twice and Nathan Niemela added another for Holt (1-2-1). Tristan Sucher made 26 saves.
Tieman got the scoring started with a quick shot that somehow found its way through Sucher to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead just 3 minutes, 38 seconds into the game.
Meyer evened the game five minutes later for Holt, putting home a rebound off a Trenton Cavender shot.
Reitz regained the lead for Central with a power play goal late in the first. Reitz made a nice move to get around a Holt defenseman and wet top shelf just under the crossbar to make it 2-1.
Tieman added to the Spartans’ lead early in the second period as his shot from the point found its way through traffic. The power play goal made it 3-1.
“It kind of gives us a fire,” Tieman said of the fast start. “I mean it gets us going in a good mood. We’re all excited.”
Gonz made several highlight-reel worthy stops early in the second, including getting his pad to stop a 2-on-0 breakaway by the Indians. The Central netminder stayed busy in the second as Holt outshot Central 21-12 in the frame.
“We did have what I consider some good opportunities, but he came up big,” Holt coach Thomas Edgar said. “We get one or two of those to go and could be a different game.”
Gonz’s effort sparked his team.
“It kind of made us realize that we need to get our heads up and skate faster and work harder for the puck,” Tieman said.
Added Jones, “Our goaltending has been huge for us this year. I got to credit our goalie coach Graham Nave he's really put in a lot of work with these guys and you know, they're making saves that I haven't seen either of them make.”
Holt finally cashed in on its third odd man rush of the period as Meyer went backhand forehand on a breakaway to cut Central’s lead to one at the 4:02 mark.
Wuori made it 4-2 Central four minutes later, putting home a perfect feed from Deacon Schmatt.
Silver added to the Spartans lead, scoring off a faceoff with 3:21 left in the second for his sixth of the season.
Niemela got one back for the Indians late in the second. Aidan Birk did the dirty work, digging the puck out from behind the Spartans’ net and finding Niemela all alone in front to make it 5-3.
“The score is I don't think indicative of the game,” Edgar said. “But we've got to cut down on the penalties, they killed us. You're never going to win a game when you take 13 penalties.”
