Francis Howell punches ticket to Challenge Cup quarterfinals with win over Marquette

CHESTERFIELD — Longtime Francis Howell hockey coach Larry Bumb could only watch Monday night as his team fought for its playoff life.

Relegated to being a spectator because the Vikings were whistled for 12 penalties in their previous game, Bumb was in the bleachers at Maryville University Hockey Center as the Vikings faced a win-or-go-home scenario against Marquette in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup preliminary round game.

“It's horrible,” Bumb said. “It was the worst feeling in the world. My nerves are shot. I now see why parents are the way they are.”

The coach liked what he saw as Howell climbed back from an early deficit to hold on for a 3-2 win, clinching a spot in the quarterfinals.

The win did not come without controversy as Marquette thought it had scored the tying goal in the waning seconds. The referees, however, ruled no goal.

“The horn wasn't going off the buzzer, it was not going off the end of the periods,” Bumb said. “I was looking at the clock and I saw it was at zero, so I do think it went in, but it was after the clock went up, but the horn wasn't working.”

Marquette coach Gary Tockman stressed the closing sequence wasn't the cause of the result.

“For me, the whole story is if we're upset about a goal with one second left, maybe we should have played harder the first 45 minutes, right?” Tockman said. “I thought we played a pretty good game. Their goalie was superb.”

Chase Kozma, Zac Harristhal and Ethan DeGroat scored for Howell (9-12-2). Joe Christophel made 26 saves.

“Honestly, I didn't really know where the puck was,” Christophel said about the last-second scramble. “I just stuck my pad out, looked behind me and it was on the line. So I got lucky there.”

The Vikings' opponent in the next round, which will be a best-of-three series, has yet to be determined.

Colin Farrell and Joshua Li scored for Marquette (5-13-4), which lost in the Challenge Cup championship game last season. Isaac Weatherford made 21 saves.

Marquette’s hopes for advancing are not dashed, thanks to Fox’s win Monday against Oakville. A Mustangs win over Fox on Tuesday would put them in a tie for second with Oakville, leaving it to goal differential to determine the second team to advance out of the preliminary pool and into the quarterfinals. Fox can advance outright with a win over Marquette.

Farrell gave Marquette the lead just 26 seconds into the game, chipping in a loose puck amid a scramble in front of the Howell net.

Kozma evened it for the Vikings midway through the first period, deflecting a slapshot to make it 1-1.

DeGroat gave Howell the lead with a quick wrist shot from the right circle with 4:18 left in the opener, only to have Li answer for Marquette 28 seconds later to make it 2-2.

“We were missing a few guys, but I but I knew we would battle back,” DeGroat said.

Harristhal capped a high-scoring opening frame with a goal late in the first to regain the lead for Howell.

Both goalies shined in the final two periods.

Weatherford stood tall during a Howell power play early in the third, while Christophel made several tough saves as the Mustangs turned up the pressure seeking the equalizer.

“I had confidence in my team,” Christophel said. “They were blocking shots all game.”