Freeman scores twice to help Duchesne earn tie with Ladue

AFFTON — Duchesne senior Tanner Freeman has a long memory. He used it to his advantage on Friday night.

Freeman and his Pioneer teammates used an 11-1 preseason drubbing at the hands of Ladue as pregame motivation before the teams met for real in a Mid-States Club Hockey Association game Friday at Affton Ice Rink.

“In the locker room, we said we’re not letting it happen again tonight,” Freeman said.

Freeman, Duchesne's captain, backed up his words with action, scoring twice in a back-and-forth third period as the Pioneers erased three one-goal deficits to earn a 3-3 tie.

Thomas Dulle also scored and Jacob Burke made 24 saves for Duchesne (5-9-4), which is using a late season surge to erase a slow start.

“The last couple of weeks we've sort of seen a change in this team,” Duchesne coach Steve Kinnison said. “We started the season 1-7. Since then, we've just seen a total turnaround mentally, talent-wise, in pretty much a whole togetherness that this team has pretty much picked up through our leaders.”

Nicholas Zitzmann, Benjamin Rich and Luke Lochmoeller scored for Ladue (13-2-2). Nelson Vickar made 20 saves.

Ladue, the defending Wickenheiser Cup champion, had won its six previous games.

“It's always nice to get a humble pie at some point,” Ladue coach David Brousseau said. “So, hopefully the boys figured things out and then tomorrow night get back on track. We have a big game against Priory.”

Vickar came up big to thwart a 2-on-1 break for Duchesne early in the third period. It was a sign of things to come.

A knuckler off Rich’s stick regained the lead for Ladue at the 3-minute, 24- second mark of the third.

But Duchesne answered 50 seconds later as Freeman finished off a wild sequence in front of the Rams' net to tie it at 2-all.

Lochmoeller once again gave Ladue the lead with 4:59 left, only to have Freeman respond for Duchesne 37 seconds later.

“A couple unnecessary mistakes led to a few of their goals, but to see the boys turn around and come back like they did, it's going to make this team fun to watch the playoffs,” Kinnison said.

Freeman said better chemistry has led to better results.

“We've been like playing around in the locker room, getting to know each other better, becoming better friends and closer teammates and we've just been working hard and we push each other in practice,” he said.

Though Ladue outshot Duchesne 13-5 in the first period, Burke made several big saves to keep the Pioneers in it.

Zitzmann finally solved Burke with a quick wrister from the slot to give Ladue a 1-0 lead with 2:13 left in the opener.

Duchesne turned up the intensity on its forecheck in the second period, and it paid off with a goal late in the frame to even the contest.

Dulle got the goal with 2:41 left in the second, but it started with a turnover at the Rams’ blue line forced by Trenton Gebben Thompson.

Lochmoeller said Ladue is focused on another Wickenheiser Cup run, so learning and responding from this result is imperative.

“We just want to repeat the last season,” Lochmoeller said. “Just because of how much it meant to everybody and all the work we put in paid off.”